Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts will not be allowed to return to Twitter before midterm elections, if at all





Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump.

Elon Musk says banned Twitter accounts won’t be allowed for “at least a few more weeks”.

This means former President Donald Trump won’t be on Twitter until after the midterm elections.

Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol Riot for inciting violence.

Elon Musk’s tweet about banned Twitter accounts not being allowed back on the platform for “at least a few more weeks”, means Donald Trump won’t be back until the midterm elections.

Musk tweeted that users who have been “de-formed for breaking Twitter rules” will not be allowed to return “until we have a clear process for doing so”, and also said that he “had spoken to civil society leaders” like the presidents of the NAACP. and Color of Change, on how the platform will “combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.”

Former President Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter after his supporters violently attacked the US Capitol in January 2021, “due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter said on its blog.

New Twitter owner Musk previously said Trump’s suspension from Twitter was a “morally wrong decision” and “insane in the extreme”, and said he would reverse the ban. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter, but many suspect that may change.

When podcast host Chris Stigall quizzed Trump on Twitter on Tuesday, Trump promoted Truth Social, saying he liked the way it worked better.

“I don’t lose anything,” he said. “In other words, you know, they want to put me very badly, they called and they want me to go back. But if I continue there, what would happen to Truth? I don’t know.. . But the answer is, I’m not. I’m not coming back.”

Trump also slammed Musk for spending “a lot of money buying something that has a huge number of, you know, fake accounts and bots and stuff.”

On the day Musk officially purchased the social media platform, the Tesla founder tweeted that the company “will form a content moderation board with widely diverse views,” adding that “no major decisions” or reinstatement of banned accounts will not occur until the advice is fabricated.

In this Twitter thread about not allowing banned accounts back on Twitter for weeks, he wrote that the content moderation board “will include representatives with widely differing opinions, who will certainly include the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence”.

On Tuesday, 40 law enforcement organizations and media watchdog groups sent a letter to major Twitter advertisers asking them to “publicly commit” to stop advertising on Twitter if Musk “breaches brand safety and to community standards, including content moderation”.

During Trump’s podcast interview, he claimed he got a “better response” from Truth Social than when he was on Twitter, even though he was “one of the best pair of people” with ” 100 million subscribers. Trump’s Twitter account had more than 88 million followers at the time of the ban. Socialtracker lists @BarackObama as the #1 Twitter account, with over 133 million followers.

Trump also claimed he had 270 million total followers, “including Facebook and everything else.” Trump had 35 million Facebook followers, which suspended him but could lift the suspension as early as January.

Trump made a non-specific reference to a recent story that said banning it was “one of the worst decisions ‘the tech industry has made’ because when they took me out they say it became boring”.

Trump said Truth Social is smarter and friendlier, but can also be “really mean, you know, especially if they go against you a little bit. Even your own people, if they don’t agree with something you did, they get mean. We got some smart ones.”

But he said the app’s success came despite the press and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “They’re doing everything they can to stop Trump,” he said. “They’re doing everything they can to stop Truth. It’s crazy what these people are doing. They’re maniacs.”

