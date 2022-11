Joko Widodo appreciates the rapid growth of the national defense industry

MATRANEWS.id — PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO APPRECIATES THE DEFENSE INDUSTRY IN A HIGHLY DEVELOPING COUNTRY President Joko Widodo said the national defense industry is growing very fast because the government has provided enough space for the private sector to participate in building the Indonesian defense industry. “I think it’s a very good development and especially that we can adopt as many new technologies as possible in the field of military defense.” “The most important thing is that,” President Jokowi said at the Jakarta Kemayoran International Expo, Jakarta, Wednesday (2/10). Defense Industry Exhibition which is an event to show the rapid development of national defense industry. With the exhibition of war machines and supporting equipment, the works of the nation’s children who continue to innovate towards independence from the domestic defense equipment system. The defense equipment made by the children of the country has proven to compete with foreign manufacturers by proving that the defense equipment used by the TNI is the work of the children of the country. Among them are patrol boats and hospital ships which are currently operated by the Indonesian Navy. On the sidelines of the exhibition, TNI Chief Admiral Yudo Margono had the opportunity to receive a bilateral meeting with Vice Admiral Pier Federico Bisconti, Deputy Secretary General for Defense. Also included are the Deputy National Director of the Italian Armed Forces, Daniel Blazkovec, Deputy Minister of the Czech Republic and Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Bin Ayob, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Malaysian Navy. During his visit, talks were held on bilateral naval relations between the two countries, including the defense industry. Such as warship defense equipment, joint exercises between the navy and cooperation in securing maritime border areas, namely carrying out coordinated patrols between navies in the region to maintain regional stability. Meanwhile, various defense products produced by DEFEND ID are displayed in this exhibition, one of which is naval defense industry. PT PAL Indonesia’s production presentation shows different types of warships, ranging from LPD 163M, the new generation of KCR, hospital ships, missile destroyers, frigates, to unmanned submarines of underwater vehicles. Unmanned Marines (UUV). The second day of the defense industry exhibition is planned to visit the exhibition of domestically produced warships in the rowing hut. And there will also be the inauguration of the nation’s children-made hospital ship, KRI Dr. Wahudun Sudirohusodo 991 (KRI WSH-991), which will strengthen the Indonesian Navy’s fleet, one of its main tasks in carrying out military operations other than war missions (OMSP) and humanitarian operations. In addition to visiting a number of stands, President Jokowi along with Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and Admiral Kasal TNI Yudo Margono and other accompanying officials also had the opportunity to watch a live demonstration showing the capabilities TNI soldiers and domestically produced vehicles in a military operation. google.com, pub-3471700597902966, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

