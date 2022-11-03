Xi Jinping worries about the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday expressed “great concern” about the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, and expressed hope that his all-weather partner will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions in the country. President Xi voiced the concern when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his official visit to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today. “President Xi expressed great concern over the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and expressed his hope that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel working on cooperation projects there,” it said. the official statement from the Chinese. This follows the recent upsurge in targeted attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan by rebel ethnic groups. Following escalating attacks, Beijing has expressed concern over Islamabad’s inadequate security measures. After the Karachi University bombing in April this year, Pakistani media said that the Shehbaz Sharif government decided to bear the security costs of almost all Chinese projects. In a joint statement today, the two sides also expressed their firm determination to counter all threats and designs against the CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship. “Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The Chinese side appreciates Pakistan’s firm determination and vigorous measures in this regard,” the statement said. When meeting with Xi, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress. “He praised the central role of the CPC and its leadership in promoting China’s development, prosperity and national rejuvenation,” the statement said. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen and deepen the “all-weather strategic cooperation partnership” and enhance practical cooperation in all fields. The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as the regional situation and the international political landscape. “Both sides agreed on the importance of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership amid emerging global challenges. The meetings were marked by traditional warmth, mutual strategic trust and commonality of views,” the official said. communicated. In the joint statement, the two sides also touched on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute inherited from history which should be properly and peacefully resolved on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” the statement added. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

