Former Pakistani PM reportedly injured in convoy shooting





A gunman opened fire on a container truck carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, injuring him slightly, killing one of his supporters and injuring nine others, according to a senior party official and police .

Party official Asad Umar said Khan suffered a leg injury and was not seriously injured.

The identity of the shooter, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) (AP)

Police say the attack happened in Wazirabad district in eastern Punjab province, where Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and nine others injured in the attack. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan demanded a police report on the incident and condemned the attack.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan’s party, told supporters surrounding Khan’s truck that the attack was an assassination attempt on the country’s former prime minister.

Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image.

He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were made that he was safe.

“He is taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously injured. A bullet hit him in the leg,” Umar told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters.

Supporters of Pakistan’s main opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party listen to their leader Imran Khan’s speech during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary) (AP)

The attack raised new concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country with a massive population of 225 million.

Since losing a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has alleged his ouster was a plot orchestrated by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States says the new prime minister and Washington have denied it. .

Sharif’s government said there would be no early voting and the next elections would be held as scheduled, in 2023.

Khan’s latest challenge to government comes after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as prime minister.

Khan, who challenged the disqualification in an ongoing court case, said he would sue chief election commissioner Sikandara Raja, who was behind the decision, for calling him a “dishonest person”.

It was also not immediately clear whether Khan’s convoy would head for Islamabad. Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan’s party, said they planned to enter Islamabad on Friday.

Pakistan has a history of political assassinations, including that of the late Benazir Bhutto, who served as prime minister twice and was assassinated in 2007.

Also among the injured was Faisal Javed, an MP from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with blood staining his clothes, Javed insisted that Khan’s protest march to Islamabad would not stop.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, refused to back down from his positions.

The country’s powerful military has said that although Khan has the democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one will be allowed to destabilize the country. Authorities in Islamabad have already deployed additional security around the city to deter any clashes or violence.

