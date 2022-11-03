Only former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Modi gave importance to Himachal like no one else: Rajnath





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that only two prime ministers in the country, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, value Himachal Pradesh like no one else. Addressing a public meeting in the Solan of Himachal, Singh said, “The people of this country can assess well what previous governments have done and what the current government is doing. Cong has been in power for a long time after independence. But only two PMs – Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi – gave importance to Himachal like no one else”. He hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said India’s prestige had risen on the world stage under his tenure as prime minister. “No one can deny the fact that after Prime Minister Modi became Prime Minister India’s prestige rose on the world stage. Today if India says anything on the world forum , other countries are listening carefully to what India is saying,” he said. Meanwhile, the BJP released its list of 68 candidates. Of the six candidates on the second list, one woman has found representation while the other five are male candidates. Among those selected for the competition are Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra, Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi, Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Maya Sharma from Barsar, Prof. Ramkumar from Haroli and Kaul Negi from Rampur (SC). The ruling party fielded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj, Anil Sharma from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti from Una. BJP gave tickets to Hans Raj from Churah (SC) Dr. Jannak Raj from Bharmour (ST), Indira Kapoor from Chamba, DS from Dalhousie, Vikram Jariyal from Bhattiyat, Ranveer Singh (Nikka) from Nurpur, Rita Dhiman from Indora (SC), Rakesh Pathania from Fatehpur, Sanjay Guleria from Jawali, Bikram Thakur from Jaswan-Prangpur, Ravinder Dhiman from Jaisinghpur (SC). BJP also gave tickets to Vipin Singh Parmar from Sulah, Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) from Nagrota, Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala, Trilok Kapoor from Palampur, Mulkhraj Premi from Baijnath (SC) , Ramlal Markandeya of Lahaul & Spiti (SC). Govind Singh Thakur got ticket from Manali, Surender Shourie from Banjar, Lokendra Kumar from Anni (SC), Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) from Karsog (SC), Rakesh Jambal from Sundernagar, Vinod Kumar from Nachan (SC), Puran Chand Thakur from Darang, Prakash Rana from Jogindranagar, Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, Anil Sharma from Mandi. Inder Singh Gandhi will compete from Balh (SC), Daleep Thakur from Sarkaghat, Anil Dhiman from Bhoranj (SC), Captain (retired) Ranjit Singh from Sujanpur, Narendra Thakur from Hamirpur, Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun. The party did not give a ticket to Anurag Thakur’s father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Anurag Thakur’s father-in-law, Gulab Singh, was also denied a traffic ticket. Both had to deal with defeat in the 2017 elections. The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of the votes will take place on December 8.

