“This England”, the eccentricity of Boris Johnson and his boring diet, by Toni de la Torre

“This England”

Semfor red

On which platform? Movistar+

What’s going on? Kenneth Branagh plays Boris Johnson and nails the role. The transformation it brings is amazing. Not just characterization. Also the inflection of the voice, the way of moving, the look, he does a great job of becoming boris johnson and… that’s all i can say good about the show.

To have an actor in this category, it’s unbelievable that he’s so drunk and that the series is so boring. What he’s trying to do is a portrait of Boris Johnson’s first year as Prime Minister of the United Kingdomwhich will be the covid-19 pandemic.

By it ends up being an endless stream of data on every detail of the pandemic process. Every meeting and new piece of information from this year 2020 is presented in the series exhaustively, making it a detailed, if uninteresting, chronicle of what happened that year.

Occasionally there are scenes in which Boris Johnson’s character is portrayed more as an essentially eccentric man, capable of his own tricks; specifically, in a book about Shakespeare that he’s writing and what’s going on right now, whether it’s the pandemic or a flood, and that he’s been abandoned by his children, who don’t want know nothing about it.

Beyond these specific moments, and a mild criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic, the series does not provide res. Michael Winterbottom’s guide explains a lot, little has dramatic power, and gets lost in the body count as if it were a newscast starring an actor like Kenneth Branagh. Very disappointing.

“Rogue Heroes”

Semfor Green

On which platform? HBO Max

What’s going on? s the new series of Steven Knight, known for “Peaky Blinders”, which this time it transports us to the dark scene of the Second World War. The original title of the series is “SAS: Rogue Heroes”, so they gave it the title “Rogue Heroes”, so search for it with this title on HBO Max. I don’t know why they released this “SAS”; s fundamental, since it corresponds to the acronym of “Special Air Service”this is how a special unit of the British army was made up of, shall we say, special individuals.

We can define them as stray bullets, kamikazes and rebels, in the sense that it is difficult for them to follow the rules. The series explains that sn typical soldiers of the military bureaucracy and the inaction of the allies in the fight against the Nazis and who decide to assemble this unit to fend for themselves. His first plan is to parachute behind enemy lines and surprise them.

The tone of the series does not mythologize them at all. They are certain heroes hooligans, bandars and that they’re back to everything, which makes them similar to some of the “Peaky Blinders” characters, especially in terms of drinking and making dirty decisions. Both series also seem like an anachronistic soundtrack and taste for aesthetic pleasure in the action scenes, which are plentiful.

Some of the situations he presents are incredible, therefore the series is well documented and is based on a book written by historian Ben McIntyre. The lighthearted tone marks a welcome change from other series set during World War II. And the cast, where you will find Dominic West, has charisma.

“Blockbuster”

Semfor green

On which platform? netflix

What’s going on? It’s a very funny comedy which, in fact, is based on a real place. There is a Blockbuster, located in the town of Bend, Oregon, which as of 2019 is known as The Last Blockbuster. In fact, it attracts tourism just for this reason and they even went so far as to offer, as a service, the possibility of having parties in the 90s.

The series builds on this Blockbuster to build a comedy based on the fact that it’s a dying business (the irony that the series can be seen on Netflix, which is precisely the business that killed video stores, is beyond grace). The place is very bad, so the workers are doing what they can to move forward.

For most, it’s not their dream job, but it’s the one they have, and they’ll stand for it no matter what. The series is there for the most emotional moments and the usual comedic resources for laughs, with archetypal characters, like the director of the establishment, an innocent dreamer embodied by Randall Park (the actor from the also highly recommended comedy “Fresh off the boat”).

You will find lots of jokes with movie referencesrelationship stories and unresolved sexual tensions and a style of humor reminiscent of the “Superstore” comedy. Indeed, “Blockbuster” creator Vanessa Ramos was one of the screenwriters.

s, therefore, a highly recommended option if you want to disconnect through a comedy of white humor that generates a very good atmosphere and that you also have a hint of nostalgia. It has a solid cast and the jokes work. It’s not so easy to find that these days.

“The Inner Man”

Semfor Yellow

On which platform? netflix

What’s going on? This is the new series of Steven Moffatt (co-creator of “Sherlock and Jekyll”, among others), who postulates that we are all murderers. That we can all be if the necessary circumstances are given. Here, he presents the story of several characters: a hatnail mistressnail journalist and an healthy man took it. Who do you think will end up committing murder?

Already in the premise you can easily find the mark of Steven Moffatt, who had already explored the idea of ​​the evil that dwells in each of us in Jekyll. And the man who knows prison is a bit like Sherlock, because since prison he has been dedicated to solving cases. The style is fast and fresh, as usual with Steven Moffat, but not always brilliant. The guide suffers with unlikely moments.

The best part of the series is the cast, directed by Stanley Tucci and David Tennant. Since the story has been repeated and loses its potency, it’s not recommended if you’re looking for anything that happens to be at least believable. Definitely an option to consider if you’re looking for an entertaining and engaging series.

“Total control”

Semfor green

On which platform? from the movie

What’s going on? Tell the story of a Australian aboriginal woman who, after performing a heroic deed, catches the attention of a politician who wants to use it to gain election revenue. The series explains how she goes into politics with the intention of not being used and making real changes that benefit the situation of the Australian Aboriginal community.

At the end of the first season, he made a risky decision and in the second season, the consequences of this decision are explored. Find a way to keep the protagonist caught up in the political strategy of other characters. his series very interestingwith two actresses —Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffithswho play a very good role… and with a very well managed dose of denunciation.