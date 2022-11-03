Turkey’s inflation hits 24-year high of 85.5% as Erdogan avoids high interest rates





Turkey’s annual inflation hit a new 24-year high of 85.51% in October, official data showed on Thursday, slightly below forecasts, after the central bank cut its benchmark rate three times in as many months despite soaring prices. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices rose 3.54%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared with a Reuters poll forecast.

3.60%. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Annually, consumer price inflation should be 85.60%. The national producer price index rose 7.83% month on month in October for an annual increase of 157.69%. Central banks around the world are raising borrowing costs in a bid to rein in soaring consumer prices, but Turkey has bucked the global trend, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling higher interest rates his greatest enemy. Last month, Turkey’s central bank lowered its key rate for the third consecutive time, bringing it down to 10.5% from 12%. With an election looming next year, Erdogan argues that high interest rates are the cause of inflation, not the opposite, in defiance of orthodox economic theories. Consumer prices reached 83.45% in September. On Wednesday, Erdogan praised the state of the economy, in an address to his ruling AKP deputies in parliament. Thank goodness the wheels of the economy are turning, he said. Our economic model, which we have summarized as growth through investment, employment, production, exports and the current account surplus, is bearing fruit. Many Turks question the credibility of official government data. According to a respected monthly study published by independent economists from the Turkish research institute ENAG, the annual rate of increase in consumer prices reached 185.34% in October. Read more: Turkey increases electricity and gas prices by 20% for households and 50% for industry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/business/economy/2022/11/03/Turkey-s-inflation-hits-24-year-high-of-85-5-pct-as-Erdogan-shuns-high-interest-rate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos