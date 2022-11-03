Imran Khan was shot in the leg as an unknown assailant opens fire during a rally in Wazirabad





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg on Friday after an unidentified assailant fired multiple bullets at him during a rally in Wazirabad, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party wrote in a tweet.

Khan was steady and waved to his supporters after the attack. The attacker is under arrest, according to Pakistani media.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He also waived supporters. #_____ pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax

In one video, Khan and others riding a van can be seen ducking as gunfire is heard.

Images of the shooting. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc

Visuals shared on social media showed an injured Khan being transported in a vehicle with the help of his security team.

Imran Khan survives an Alhamdollilah attack – he was injured by a burst of gunfire – reportedly fired 6 shots – seen being moved from container into armored jeep. courtesy #Geo . The attacker was arrested. #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/liVILWurUu

Besides Khan, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha were also injured in the attack. The attacker fired three to four bullets, reports Dawn citing witnesses.

Injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Senator @FaisalJavedKhan speaks exclusively. #_____ pic.twitter.com/PyrgQoeTs7

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and said he had asked the interior minister to submit a report on the attack. He also assured the support of governments to investigate the matter.

The Federal Government will provide all necessary support to the Government of Punjab for security and investigations. Violence should have no place in the politics of our country. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb

Meanwhile, New Delhi said it was monitoring developments closely.

This is a development that has just taken place, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told his weekly press briefing. We will continue to monitor ongoing developments.

The rally in Wazirabad was part of the long march of the Khans which began on October 28 against the Sharif government. The rally is due to reach Islamabad on November 11.

The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power on April 10 after a no-confidence motion was passed against him. In recent months, Khan has mobilized his supporters and challenged the current Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In July, Khan demanded new general elections in the country after his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf defeated the ruling Pakistan Muslim League in a crucial indirect vote for the Punjab assembly.

