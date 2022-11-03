Prime Minister Modi hands over 3,024 newly built flats to beneficiaries in Delhi





3,024 newly built apartments in Kalkaji, Delhi, built to rehabilitate slum dwellers (@amitmalviya/Twitter)

Slum Upgrading in Delhi In situ rehabilitation of slums in 376 Jhuggy Jhopri clusters is undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The aim of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthier living environment for slum dwellers with appropriate amenities and facilities. DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Expansion Project, in-situ slum upgrading of three clusters of slums namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp located in Kalkaji is being undertaken in a phased manner. As part of phase I of this project, 3,024 apartments on the site of the nearby vacant shopping center have been built. The slum in Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households in Bhoomiheen Camp in the newly constructed flats. After the liberation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, the liberated site will be used for the rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp in Phase II. Phase I of the project was completed with 3,024 apartments. These apartments were built at a cost of around Rs 345 crore and are equipped with all the civic amenities such as community parks, electrical substations, sewage treatment plants, twin water pipes, elevators, underground reservoirs for hygienic water supply, etc.

