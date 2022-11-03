Imran Khan injured in the leg in an assassination attempt in Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg in what his supporters described as an assassination attempt.

According to local news channels, shots were fired near the convoy of Mr Khan, 70, as he led a protest march in Wazirabad, in the eastern province of Punjab.

The former prime minister was doing so in a bid to call a snap election after he was removed from office in April.

Mr. Khan was quickly evacuated from the scene and taken to hospital. According to his supporters, he was shot just above the foot, although it was later confirmed to be a minor injury.

The shooting happened in Wazirabad in the eastern province of Punjab.

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are injured. Imran Khan is also injured,” party official Asad Umar said at the time.

Officials later said Mr Khan was safe and had been taken to hospital. The identity of the shooter, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Since being removed from office, Mr. Khan has delivered a series of speeches in different locations across the country. At the time of the incident, it was six days after a march from Lahore to Islamabad.

It is also not immediately clear whether Mr Khan’s convoy will travel to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to call for an immediate investigation.

Mr Sharif’s government, however, said there would be no early voting and the next elections would be held in 2023, according to the timetable.

Mr Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan.

Parliament’s no-confidence vote in April that ousted Mr Khan capped months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that forced the Supreme Court to intervene after his nearly four years in office.

