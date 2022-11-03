Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have sent public trust in politicians ‘into a tailspin’, poll finds





Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have caused public confidence in politics to plummet, according to a new poll. The YouGov survey for think tank IPPR found that trust in politicians has fallen by nine percentage points in just 18 months. Two-thirds of British voters now think MPs are only for themselves. Only 4% of the public believe politicians are doing their best for the country. Johnson was forced to resign in July after a series of controversies, while Truss lasted just six weeks before also being ousted by her own MPs. IPPR’s Harry Quilter-Pinner said there must be a profound reform of our economy and our politics. After a year of chaos that saw squalor and scandal toppling the Johnson government, and the ill-judged mini budget swiftly destroying the post of Prime Minister Truss, trust in politicians is plummeting, he said. Simply changing the prime minister or the ruling party will not solve the problem. We need a profound reform of our economy and our politics. It took seven years for the last nine-point drop in confidence to occur and 42 years before that. But the past 18 months have seen Westminster politics dominated by partygate, reports of harassment by MPs and vicious infighting and instability within Tory ranks. The IPPR said the problem should be solved by decentralizing power and giving new powers to elected mayors. MPs needed to be more representative of the country, the think tank said, particularly when it comes to courses. The report says it is crucial that politicians are seen to raise living standards if they are to restore public confidence in what they do. Protecting people from the impact of the cost of living crisis and dealing with creaking public services was essential, the think tank said.

