Turkish inflation tops 85%, highest since 1997
Published on:
Istanbul (AFP) Turkish inflation topped 85% in October, its highest level since 1997, official data showed on Thursday, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sticks to unorthodox policies to tackle the cost of food crisis. life.
Central banks around the world are raising borrowing costs in a bid to rein in soaring consumer prices, but Turkey has bucked the global trend, with Erdogan calling rising interest rates ‘the greatest enemy’ .
Last month, Turkey’s central bank lowered its key rate for the third consecutive time, bringing it down to 10.5% from 12%.
With an election looming next year, Erdogan argues that high rates are the cause of inflation, not the contrary, in defiance of orthodox economic theories.
Inflation in Turkey has steadily increased since hitting a low of 16.6% in May 2021.
It reached 85.51% in October, according to the national statistics agency TUIK, compared to 83.45% in September.
Independent economists, however, say the rate is more than twice as high.
At the same time, the Turkish lira plunged against the dollar.
Despite soaring consumer prices, Erdogan hailed the state of the country’s economy in an address to his ruling AKP deputies in parliament on Wednesday.
“Thank God the wheels of the economy are turning,” he said.
“Our economic model, which we have summarized as growth through investment, employment, output, exports and current account surplus, is paying off.”
The central bank chief, however, said success could not be declared.
“We cannot consider ourselves very effective in fighting inflation,” central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last month.
“If there is inflation, there is a problem, it is not fair to speak of success there. We know very closely the plight of the citizens, we take measures, we think that we we will see the result in a very short time”, he added.
The October surge was fueled by a 117% rise in transport prices and a 99% jump for food.
The central bank raised its inflation forecast for the year as a whole from 60.4% to 65.2%.
‘Real character disguise’
Many Turks and the opposition question the credibility of official government data.
According to a respected monthly study published by independent economists from the Turkish research institute ENAG, the annual rate of increase in consumer prices reached 185.34% in October.
Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu accused the government of hiding real inflation while fixing the salaries of civil servants.
“Why is the TUIK (statistics agency) disguising the real figure?” he asked last month.
“Because when he gives the real figure, the pensions will be determined accordingly. The salaries of the workers will be determined accordingly. The salaries of the civil servants will be determined accordingly. If you show it low, it will give a small increase”, a- he argued.
Erdogan’s government blames the inflation on external factors such as the global spike in food and energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The central bank is expected to cut rates again at its next policy meeting and then end the easing cycle as Erdogan said the rate should be in the single digits.
Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said the bank would remain “under pressure” from Erdogan for a softer policy.
While the central bank said it would make another 150 basis point rate cut at its meeting later this month, “there is a risk of further easing beyond that, adding more downward pressure on the lira,” he said in a remark to clients.
