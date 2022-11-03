Imran Khan striker tells authorities he ‘shot him because…’





Imran Khan suffered a right leg injury and is being treated in hospital.

New Delhi:

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was injured today when unidentified gunmen fired during a protest march in Pakistan. Shots were fired at the container truck carrying Imran Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to local media, Mr. Khan is out of danger.

Imran Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Chaotic scenes erupted near Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired, local Geo News reported. He said several people were injured.

The incident, some 200 km from Islamabad, has brought back chilling memories of how former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was gunned down during a rally in 2007.

Here are the LIVE updates on Imran Khan’s assassination attempt:

Get updates from NDTV Turn on notifications to get alerts as this story develops.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto condemns attack on Imran KhanForeign Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has “strongly condemned” the attack on Imran Khan and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. We pray for his speedy recovery.

— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 3, 2022One dead in attack on Imran Khan’s convoySenator Faisal Javed, who was injured when a bullet grazed his face, says a party employee was killed during the attack, while another was seriously injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on a 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack on Imran Khan. the minister of the Interior. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and the others injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Government of Punjab in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz said. said Cherif.

During the investigation, one of the two gunmen involved in the attack at a rally in Pakistan’s Punjab said he shot Imran Khan as the former Pakistani prime minister misled people.

Attack on Imran Khan Heinous assassination attempt: President Pak In a tweet, Pakistani President Arif Alvi called the attack on Imran Khan a “heinous assassination attempt”. “I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with a few bullets in the leg and hopefully not critical,” he tweeted.

Heinous assassination attempt on the brave @ImranKhanPTI Thank Allah he is safe but injured with a few bullets in the leg and hopefully not critical. This attack is shocking, alarming, shameful, deceptive and cowardly. May Allah grant him health and all the wounded.

-Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan fired 6 times in Pakistan’s Punjab An aide to Imran Khan said a gunman fired six shots at the container-mounted truck carrying the former Pakistani prime minister today. Imran Khan is being treated in a hospital in Lahore and is now out of danger.

5 points on Imran Khan’s march in which he was shot An unidentified gunman fired shots at an Imran Khan rally in Wazirabad today, injuring the former Pakistani prime minister. Since Friday, the 70-year-old has been leading a roadshow – a so-called long march starting in Lahore – organized to show massive support for the snap elections. Imran Khan was injured in a shooting during one of his rallies in Pakistan on Thursday. The shooter was tackled by an Imran Khan supporter and was arrested. He was alone at the scene, according to reports.

Imran Khan attacked during a protest march in Punjab, Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for India’s External Affairs Ministry, said today that India was ‘keeping a close eye’ on the attack at the protest rally. Imran Khan. During his press conference, Mr Bagchi said: “The development just happened as I walked into this conference. It’s something we’re watching closely.”

Imran Khan out of harm’s way: Local MediaARY News, which is considered the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of Imran Khan, reported that the former Pakistani prime minister is out of harm’s way.

A man suspected of assaulting Imran Khan has been shot dead

Imran Khan attack brings back memories of Benazir Bhutto shootingThe incident, some 200 km from Islamabad, has brought back chilling memories of how former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a gathering in 2007.

All those involved in the shooting will soon be brought to justice: the minister of Pak

Alhamdullilah Imran Khan is safe. CM took strict notice of the shooting incident near the container. A report has been requested from IG Punjab. The culprit has been arrested according to field reports. Everyone involved will soon be brought to justice inshaAllah.

— Muhammad Basharat Raja (@RajaBasharatLAW) November 3, 2022 Imran Khan treated in hospital, stable condition

Doctors say Imran Khan was shot but is fine, local media report.

“He is in stable condition,” Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide, told AFP, adding: “It was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

Imran Khan was shot in the right leg, videos show Videos showed that Imran Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg. Police moved him to a bulletproof vehicle from the container he was driving at the time of the attack.

The gunman who shot Imran Khan has been arrested

Imran Khan shot in leg, taken to hospital: local media Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg and is being treated in a hospital, reports Geo News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/updates-imran-khans-convoy-fired-upon-during-rally-in-pakistans-punjab-3486968 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos