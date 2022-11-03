Two fighting periods, 2024 Jokowi calls for support Prabowo

kailipost.com,- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has openly admitted that he will support Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in the upcoming presidential election of 2024.

Asked which presidential and vice-presidential candidates are supported in the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi openly expressed his support for Prabowo Subianto.

“From the very beginning, why are there blessings, from the very beginning I said I support him (Prabowo),” Jokowi said accompanied by Prabowo after watching Indo defense Expo 2022 at JIExpo Kemayoran. , Jakarta, Wednesday (2/10/2022).

“It’s the defense,” Prabowo said.

Jokowi said he often gave advice to Prabowo to face the 2024 elections.

Jokowi said he and Prabowo also exchange ideas about Indonesia often.

“Yes, we often exchange ideas on how Indonesia will move forward,” he said.

“I think I talk to him usually, not often, but he talks too often with the defense minister,” Jokowi added.

Regarding his ministers who intend to become presidential or vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi asked them to continue prioritizing the tasks of the state.

This was conveyed by Jokowi in response to the ruling of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding nyapres conditions for ministers.

The Constitutional Court has declared that the minister does not need to resign from his post if he is a candidate for the presidency.

“The task as minister must be given priority,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also promised to monitor the performance of his ministers who will contest the 2024 presidential election.

He will assess ministers if their performance is disrupted because of the presidential election.

“If we see that it is disturbing, it will be evaluated, if it really should be a very long leave or not,” he said.

In the ranks of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet led by President Jokowi and Vice President Maruf Amin, several ministers are expected to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Apart from Prabowo, there is the Coordinating Minister of Economy who is also Golkar Party Chairman, Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

Prabowo’s name has been confirmed by the Gerindra party as the 2024 presidential candidate.

Gerindra also formed a coalition with the PKB in the 2024 presidential election.

However, so far, Gerindra-PKB has not decided who will be the running mate.

Regarding Jokowi’s declaration of support for Prabowo, Gerindra welcomed it.

The party led by Prabowo also sees the head of state’s statement as a form of support for Prabowo’s presidential candidacy.

“Yes, what was conveyed by Mr. Jokowi in the Indo Defense exhibit, of course, we welcome any support for Mr. Prabowo’s activities,” said party daily chairman Gerindra DPP Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, at the Parliamentary Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (2/11)./2022).

The vice-president of DPR RI explained that all Gerindra executives had mandated Prabowo to stand as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

In fact, Dasco revealed that Prabowo directly asked permission from President Jokowi regarding his desire to run in the 2024 presidential election.

On this basis, Dasco said that the support conveyed by Jokowi was not only for the defense sector but also for the support of the presidential candidate of Prabowo Subianto.

“For the news to be support, yes, it also includes support for the grand defense plan, so he was introduced to Pak Jokowi since he was sworn in as a defender,” he said.

“Yeah, I think what is meant by support is the presidential election, namely defending the work that Prabowo has done so far,” Dasco concluded.

Explanation of KSP Joanes Joko

Meanwhile, senior personnel expert at the Presidential Personnel Office (KSP), Joanes Joko, said Jokowi’s remarks did not actually refer to just one person, but to anyone wishing to advance in the race for office. presidential election.

He pointed out that Jokowi’s support was linked to the future regeneration of Indonesian leadership.

“The question is if the president’s support is like that, isn’t it? If the president supports it, that’s for sure. All the ministers who excel as a form of regeneration, regeneration of national organizations” , Joanes told the media team, meeting in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday (2/11/2022).

“No (referring to a person). Everything. If you are asked to support Pak Prabowo? Support. Asked to support Pak Ganjar or support anyone, so it is not just about the figure of Pak Prabowo “, added Joanes.

Joanes added that all citizens have the right to run for president and this must be supported.

He also reiterated that Jokowi’s support for the presidential election comes in the form of Jokowi’s support for any Indonesian people who wish to participate in the presidential election contest.

“It is the right of Indonesian citizens. Everyone must be supported. It is later in the context who will support it is later. On this day, whoever wants to come forward, if he Everyone, but without mentioning the number,” Joanes explained. ***

Publisher/Source: Rizky/Tribunpalu.com