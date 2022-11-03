Politics
G20 host Indonesia is waiting to see if Putin will attend the summit
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia, host of the G20 summit, is waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend, the Indonesian foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that differences over Ukraine had made preparations for the particularly difficult meeting.
Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 this year and its preparations for the November 15-16 summit on the island of Bali have been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and the resulting food and energy crisis, the 20 most powerful economies in the world disagreeing on how to answer it. .
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Reuters in an interview that Putin’s attendance at the meeting might only become clear at the last minute.
“Let’s wait for D-Day,” she said, when asked if the Russian leader’s attendance had been confirmed.
US President Joe Biden is due to attend.
When Indonesia assumed the G20 presidency in December, the biggest concern was recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, she said, but that changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 february.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
As host of the G20, Indonesia has worked hard to bridge the gap, with President Joko Widodo visiting Kyiv and Moscow in June and inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend the summit.
Zelenskiy’s attendance has yet to be confirmed, but Ukraine on Tuesday called for Russia’s expulsion from the G20 and the revocation of Putin’s invitation to the Bali summit.
Retno, when asked about the call, said it was not the prerogative of the G20 president.
“The presidency does not have the right to expel, unless it is a consensus of the G20 member countries,” she said.
‘VERY DIFFICULT’
Retno said some countries have taken a ‘black and white’ approach to very complex issues and in some cases group members have taken days to agree on the use of a single word. .
“It’s very, very, very difficult,” she said of preparations for the summit.
“I can say that the Indonesian presidency this time is maybe one of or maybe the most difficult of all G20 due to the geopolitical, economic and other issues.”
The grouping did not issue joint statements at several meetings this year, including a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in July.
A joint statement also appears unlikely at the next summit, with Indonesia working on a “leader’s statement instead”, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.
Retno declined to directly answer questions about the likelihood of a release, saying only that she was more concerned with the substance of the final document.
“Whatever name it adopts, it will contain the political commitments of the leaders. For us, it is better that we focus on the content. In the end, the content speaks louder,” she said.
Indonesia, which voted in the UN General Assembly in October to condemn what Russia called its annexation of four Ukrainian territories, argued that the G20 should focus on economic issues.
Retno said that while discussion of the war in Ukraine was inevitable, the G20 remained “intact”.
Among this year’s successes, she said, was a fund for future pandemics that reached $1.4 billion, with contributions from countries including China, the United States and the European Union. .
(Edited by Robert Birsel)
