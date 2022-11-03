Imran Khan shot dead during protest rally in Pakistan, associates say





Comment this story

Comment

ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan was shot in the foot on Thursday during a protest march and suffered minor injuries, party officials said.

A gunman opened fire on the truck carrying the former prime minister and several other party officials who were taking part in a protest convoy. The attack happened near the eastern Pakistani town of Wazirabad, where hundreds of Khan supporters were marching with his convoy.

Khan was hit in the foot, but his condition is stable, Asad Umar, senior official of the Khans party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, told local Pakistani television channel ARY News.

Video footage of the attack released by Khans’ office showed party leaders atop a bus dodging for cover as a flurry of gunfire rang out over music played by the crowd.

Umar said Khan was transferred to Lahore for medical treatment. Five to six other party leaders, who were on top of a truck with Khan, were also injured. One person is in serious condition, he said.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote this year but has since bolstered popular support across the country with large rallies calling government officials corrupt and foreign puppets.

Last week, Khan launched a march to the country’s capital, Islamabad, to demand a snap election. He promised the march would culminate in the biggest protest in Pakistan’s history.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting in a statement on Thursday and ordered an investigation.

Khan is coming under increasing pressure from the Pakistani government as his grassroots protest movement shows no signs of abating.

Pakistan bans Imran Khan from politics, sparking unrest

A number of lawsuits have been filed against the former leader, including one under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism law. On Friday, Pakistan’s spy chief made a rare public statement accusing Khan of asking the army for illegal and unconstitutional support.

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, who rarely appears in public, announced the charges at a heated press conference. He said Khan had requested favors from the army during his tenure, but did not specify what Khan had requested.

The Khans party has denied any wrongdoing.

Pakistan’s military is considered the strongest force in the country, but senior security force officials rarely intervene publicly in politics.

George reported from Kabul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/11/03/pakistan-imran-khan-shot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos