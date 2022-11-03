Justice for Boris, the old fashioned way | The Spectator Australia





Did Boris Johnson lie to the House about partygate? The Privileges Committee decided to investigate, but refused to consider Mr Johnson’s intention. However, Lord Pannick QC (now KC) has since asserted that ignoring the intent would be unlawful in determining whether there had been a breach. The Committee disagrees. Could the elders help? The debate over the nature of law and justice has always been at the heart of Western thought. Some early Greek philosophers held that only a form of metaphysical justice held stable a chaotic universe, torn apart by competing forces. When Socrates (vs. 470-399 BC. AD) shifted the focus to the purpose of existence, debates over the meaning of human justice intensified. Some believed that it was about giving everyone their due, the principle of something for something behind many old thoughts; certain that it was nothing but the interest of the strongest; certain that it was the good life of the individual; certain that it was an aspiration for the common good. But justice is realized in law, a rich field of debate, then as now, and Aristotle saw that, however desirable it was to produce rational and universally applicable laws, no legislator could anticipate all situations. to which the laws might apply. . He therefore argued that it was possible to correct a law when it was defective because of its universality, i.e. the law remained correct as a general rule but unexpected circumstances called for adjustments. Aristotle therefore emphasized that it would be right to do wrong if it could be justified, such as lying to save someone’s life. Back to Mr. Johnson. Whether or not we can lie involuntarilythe Privileges Committee argues that intent is irrelevant because lying to Parliament is a fixed matter, much like the laws of a game. But could there be a defense of justification (e.g., a beer after work was not a party but justice a something for something for hard-working colleagues)? After all, that’s what lawyers are for. The post office Justice for Boris, the old fashioned way appeared first on The spectator.

