Jokowi at the Bali R20 Forum: Religion can stop war





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Religious Forum of G20 member countries to be held in Nusa Dua, Bali on November 2-3, 2022. Religious meeting 20 or R20 Bali encourage religion to be a solution to the problems that arise in the world. Tray: Ahmad Basarah hopes meeting of world religious leaders will strengthen peace President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowiopened the R20 Bali dialogue through a pre-recorded video on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In his speech, he alluded to pluralism in Indonesia and recalled the contribution of religion. “Religious leaders of various religions must work together to increase the contribution of religion in solving global problems in order to reduce rivalries and stop wars for the sake of a peaceful world, a united world and ‘a world that works together to pass on good to future generations,” Jokowi said in his remarks. , as shown by TVNU TV Nahdlatul Ulama. R20 was launched by the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) representing Indonesia, in collaboration with the Muslim World League (MWL). This year’s R20 agenda focuses on several issues. The first is the pain of history, truth, reconciliation and forgiveness. The second priority is to identify and embrace the noble values ​​stemming from the great religions and civilizations of the world. Third, the recontextualization of outdated and problematic religious teachings. Fourth, identify the values ​​necessary to develop and ensure peaceful coexistence. Fifth, spiritual ecology. The United States delegation, Rabbi Yakov Nagen, hoped that the ideas presented in this forum could provide a solution to the troubles in the Middle East. He saw R20 as an important forum for bringing together diverse religious viewpoints in various parts of the world. “I know that in the Middle East religion is sometimes part of the problem. Religion must be part of the solution. For the people of the Middle East who have suffered so much, we need religion to unite us,” said Yakov, who is also director of Beit Midrash for Judaism and Humanity, at Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua, Bali, Tuesday, November 2, 2022. One of Muhammadiyah’s leaders, Imam Addaruqutni, who was the speaker for R20, said his party had expressed urgency to promote the progress of Islam. He pointed out how the world is determined by external forces, with the conditions of civilization being over-practiced in accordance with democratic life. For example in Iraq and Syria. According to Imam, at times there are radical groups who want to change the Indonesian state system. “We must correct misunderstandings, Muhammadiyah as the founder of this country never wanted to change the foundation of the country,” the Imam said at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Nusa Dua, Bali on Thursday, November 3, 2022. At the R20 Bali congress, 338 participants from 32 countries have confirmed their attendance. A total of 124 came from abroad. The forum featured 45 speakers across religion from the five continents. Watch: Muslim World League secretary-general hopes R20 Bali can impact peace DANIEL AHMAD

