Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and injured during protest march





Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march to the capital Islamabad, demanding a snap election, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022.

Arif Ali | AFP | Getty Images

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured on Thursday while leading a massive protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

Mohammad Atif Khan, a close associate of the former prime minister and a top leader of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said Khan was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. Another PTI leader, Faisal Khan, was also injured, Atif Khan told NBC.

He said two gunmen opened fire and were immediately arrested by police. He also said one of the assailants was beaten by the mob and believed to be dead, according to NBC. An as yet unknown number of Imran Khan supporters who were present at the rally were also reportedly injured.

The PTI party called the shooting an “assassination attempt” in a tweet posted shortly after Khan was taken away for treatment. A senior PTI official and former information minister, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, said in an impromptu speech after the shooting: “This is not just an assassination attempt on Imran Khan, but a attack on Pakistan itself”.

Less than an hour after the shooting, videos were shared on social media that appeared to show Khan standing with a bandaged leg and waving to supporters with his fist raised.

Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) greets supporters of his party during a rally in Islamabad on May 26, 2022.

Aamir Qureshi | AFP | Getty Images

Thursday’s protest was part of a week-long tour aimed at rallying support to overthrow the current government of opponent Shehbaz Sharifand by forcing a snap election.

Khan, 70, a former cricket star who became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018, was ousted from power in April this year after a vote of no confidence by opposition lawmakers alleging corruption and unconstitutional actions, charges backed by the country. Supreme Court.

In October, Pakistan’s Election Commission passed a ruling banning Khan from holding office again, sparking outrage from his many supporters who denounce a criminal act.

Khan and his supporters say his ouster was a plot planned by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States, the latter having a long and complicated relationship with the Pakistani government. Sharif and Washington deny the charges.

Floods, inflation and anger

In the months since his ousting, Khan has gained popularity among Pakistanis, many of whom across the country of 225 million people are struggling with rising inflation and rising costs of living.

Pakistan has been thrown into greater turmoil after June floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers engulfed around 30% of the country, killing nearly 2,000 people and potentially plunging up to 9 million in poverty, according to the World Bank.

Khan, the former cricket captain, is seen by many in Pakistan and surrounding areas as an ordinary hero. He openly criticizes the United States, a major provider of military aid, and the powerful Pakistani military, which has been responsible for coups in the past.

“For six months I witnessed a revolution taking over the country,” Khan wrote on Monday, describing the crowd of protesters in support of him. “The only question is whether it will be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?”

Khan’s legal troubles only appear to have made him more popular among his base, who believe he will make a comeback and become prime minister again in elections to be held next year. Some political analysts also see him as a likely frontrunner, and many expect the charges against him to be dropped.

Khan is one of the most famous figures in Pakistan and the wider South Asian region, known for leading the Pakistan national cricket team to glory in the 1980s and 90s. into politics, founding the PTI in 1996.

Khan’s political career was marked by losses until his party, operating on a populist platform, won the most seats in Pakistan’s National Assembly in 2018 and he led the ruling coalition as Prime Minister.

