UK U-turn: PM Sunak to attend UN climate conference at Egyptian resort





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backtracked on his plan to skip the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and announced on Wednesday that he would in fact join world leaders in the resort town of Sharm El Sheikh. “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change”, Sunak tweeted. “There is no energy security without investment in renewable energies. That’s why I’ll be attending COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. Altar originally planned to avoid the summitciting ‘pressing domestic commitments’, including preparations for the autumn budget, but a government spokesman had stressed that Britain remained ‘absolutely committed’ to ‘leading international action to tackle climate change “. But opposition party leaders and climate critics insisted Britain could not lead if it was not there, pressuring Sunak to reverse his decision. UK STEPS UP SECURITY OVER RUSSIA AND CHINA HACKING FEARS Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he planned to attend the summit, mounting pressure on Sunak to change course – and he eventually relented. Green MP Caroline Lucas called Sunak’s initial decision an “embarrassing misstep” and hailed the “screaming” reversal, saying it would serve as a “lesson” that “climate leadership matters”. UK HOME SECRETARY FACES BLOWBACK, CALLS FOR RESIGNATION AFTER CALLING MIGRANT CRISIS AN ‘INVASION’ Liberal Democrat climate change spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said the recent U-turn ‘debacle’ showed the ‘environment is just not a priority for Rishi Sunak’ and insisted that he only changed his mind because Johnson was planning to attend, The Sun reported. Downing Street rejected Hobhouse’s claim, saying Sunak has “always recognized the importance of this summit and the fight against climate change more generally”. A spokesman said the prime minister ‘wanted to make sure’ the government was making ‘good progress’ on its national agenda and believed there was now ‘enough space to make this journey’. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The UK hosted COP26 in Glasgow last year, where Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, called on the private sector to make big investments in green initiatives, such as providing new financing to poor countries trying to deal with climate change. He insisted that “public investment alone is not enough”.

