Imran Khan shot dead at rally in Pakistan, shooter confesses on camera





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan minutes before the Wazirabad attack in Gujranwala district.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was rushed to a hospital in Lahore after he was injured in a shooting during his rally in Wazirabad, Pakistani Punjab on Thursday afternoon. One supporter was killed and 13 others injured in what his party called an “assassination attempt” on the former cricketer during his ongoing march to Islamabad against the military-backed central government.

His bandaged right leg, Mr Khan, 70, was seen waving as he was transferred to an SUV, an early indication that the injury was not critical. He was later reported “out of danger”.

The attack brought back chilling memories of how another former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated during a rally in 2007.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He also waived supporters. #_____pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Police video later showed the attacker, who was subdued and arrested, saying he had no support. “I wanted to kill Imran Khan because he misled people,” he said on camera. There were unconfirmed reports of another shooter, with an automatic rifle, at the location.

The assailant, a young man, fired pistol shots from below at Imran Khan as he stood atop a container truck, which serves as the centerpiece of his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march ( true freedom) against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

“I shot #ImranKhan because he was cheating people…I operated alone”: #ImranKhan shooter in video released by police https://t.co/fqgaurD1hVpic.twitter.com com/oa4RqCs7xz

NDTV (@ndtv) November 3, 2022

At least four of Imran Khan’s party leaders were among the injured, one of whom, parliamentarian Faisal Javed Khan, said a supporter was “martyred to death”.

Imran Khan was taken to Shaukat Khanam Hospital in Lahore, 100km away, which he had built in memory of his mother in the 1990s.

Injured in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Senator @FaisalJavedKhan speaks exclusively. #_____pic.twitter.com/PyrgQoeTs7

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

The attack in Gujranwala district, some 200 km from Islamabad, came just seven months after Imran Khan’s government fell after losing the confidence of the defense establishment. Since then, he has campaigned against the “interference” of the army and the intelligence agency ISI which “undermined democracy by installing a puppet government”.

What PM Sharif said

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to request an immediate report from the police and the administration.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the PPP, whose mother Benazir was killed in similar shootings, said: “I strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery.

The Federal Government will provide all necessary support to the Government of Punjab for security and investigations. Violence should have no place in the politics of our country. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has raised its finger at the central government and demanded answers from the Punjab provincial government, which is led by another party.

Once considered to have been “selected” by the army, he served around four years until last April. (PML-N) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) of the Bhuttos.

Quick tour of events

Just an hour before the shooting, Imran Khan had told his followers in another part of the city of Wazirabad, where he was to deliver a speech, that they should instead accompany him to another area, and promised to talk to it, reported Geo.

His party tweeted a video showing him boarding the container truck from his black SUV.

The shooting took place minutes later as he climbed onto the roof for his speech.

! #_pic.twitter.com/LRAhFLH72t

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

The shooter fired a pistol from the left side of where Imran Khan was standing; he couldn’t get close enough for a clear shot in a tight crowd, according to reports. A party employee grabbed his forearm and dragged him to the ground.

The man killed was identified as Moazzam, 35.

Among the injured was Ahmad Nasir Chattha, son of local lawmaker Hamid Nasir Chattha, injured in both legs. A 13-year-old child was shot in the abdomen.

