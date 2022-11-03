Imran Khan: Former Pakistani PM shot in foot in assassination attempt at rally





Islamabad, PakistanCNN —

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot during a rally on Thursday, according to a party official, who said the incident was an assassination attempt.

A bullet hit Khan in the foot after a gunman opened fire, senior Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official Asad Umar said.

The former Pakistani cricket captain was taken from the rally site just outside the town of Gujranwala for treatment in Lahore, around two and a half hours away.

Khan is in stable condition and is undergoing surgery, according to Senator Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI politician and Khan’s former information minister.

Six others were injured and are still being treated, Chaudhry said.

Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting at the gathering. The suspect was arrested with a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines, police said.

At least one person was killed in the incident, according to Faisal Javed, a senior PTI politician and close Khan ally who suffered head injuries in the attack. The names of the victims have not been released.

In a video statement, Javed, who can be seen sitting while receiving treatment, said: Please pray for us, for Imran Khan, pray for our colleagues who are seriously injured and pray for our member of the party which died and is martyred.

Khan was on the seventh day of a national rally tour calling for elections to be brought forward from August next year.

Demonstrations erupted across Pakistan in support of Khan, including in the capital Islamabad as well as in Peshawar, where around 800 protesters gathered, blocking roads for around two hours while waving party flags and chanting protests. slogans against the army and the federal government.

Several PTI politicians addressed the crowd, including provincial assembly member Fazal Elahi, who said the attack was part of a plot against the PTI leadership.

Today we staged a peaceful protest which will also continue in the future, Elahi said.

Khan alleges that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official, Major General Faisal Naseer, were behind Thursday’s attack.

Khan made the accusations in a statement shared by senior PTI leader Umar, who said he recently spoke to Khan.

I was getting information that it was going to happen in advance, Khan said, according to Umar. These men must be removed from their posts, if they are not removed from their posts, there will be protests.

Sharif, who came to power after Khan lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April, condemned Thursday’s attack on his political rival on Twitter.

I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words, Sharif wrote, adding that he demanded an immediate report on the incident and will pray for the recovery of the injured.

Violence should have no place in the politics of our country, Sharif wrote.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended that Khan be disqualified from holding political office for five years, a move likely to further inflame political tensions in the country.

Reading the recommendation, ECP leader Sikandar Sultan Raja said Khan was disqualified for being involved in corrupt practices.

The commission said its decision was based on the fact that Khan had made false statements regarding the declaration of sale of gifts sent to him by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Dubai while in office, an illegal offense under the country’s constitution.

Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence following allegations of poor governance and economic mismanagement.

Since then, he has repeatedly claimed, without providing any evidence, that the United States orchestrated his ouster. Khan’s allegations have become a fixture at rallies he has held across Pakistan in a bid to return to power.

His claims struck a chord with a young population in a country where anti-American sentiment is high and anti-establishment sentiments are fueled by a growing cost-of-living crisis.

This is not the first time Pakistani politicians have been attacked.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani survived an assassination attempt in 2008.

