Former Pakistani PM injured in Punjab attackExBulletin

A gunman opened fire on a campaign truck carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, injuring him lightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also injured.

The identity of the shooter, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The attack raised new concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country with a massive population of 225 million. Since his ousting in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has mobilized mass rallies across the country, where he has stirred up crowds by claiming he was the victim of a plot by his successor, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. The new prime minister and Washington have denied such allegations.

Pakistan has a long history of political assassinations, including that of Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim country, in 2007.

The attack on the Khan convoy happened in Wazirabad district in the eastern province of Punjab, where the former cricketer star turned Islamist politician was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading for the capital , Islamabad. The convoy is part of his campaign to force the government to hold early elections.

Among the injured was Faisal Javed, an MP from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with blood staining his clothes, Javed said Khan’s protest march to Islamabad would not stop.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and nine others injured in the attack. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemned the attack.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan’s party, told supporters surrounding Khan’s truck that the attack was an assassination attempt on the country’s former prime minister.

Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were made that he was safe.

“He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously injured. A bullet hit him in the leg,” Asad Umar, an official from Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Khan was at odds with the country’s powerful military and refused to back down from his plan to march on the capital. The military said that although Khan had the democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. Authorities in Islamabad have already deployed additional security around the city to deter any clashes or violence.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters. It was not immediately clear whether Khan’s convoy would continue to Islamabad. Earlier, Chaudhry said they planned to enter Islamabad on Friday.

Since his ousting in April, Khan has claimed to have been the victim of a conspiracy and called for a snap election.

The Sharif government has said there will be no early voting and the next elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023.

Khan’s latest challenge to government comes after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as prime minister.

Khan, who challenged the disqualification in an ongoing court case, said he would sue chief election commissioner Sikandara Raja, who was behind the decision, for calling him a “dishonest person”.

The attack comes at a time when impoverished Pakistan is grappling with the aftermath of unprecedented floods that hit the Islamic nation over the summer, killing 1,735 people and displacing 33 million.

