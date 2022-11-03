Imran Khan injured, one killed in gun attack on PTI’s Long March container – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan injured, one killed in gun attack on PTI’s long march container

LIVE: Imran Khan injured, one killed in shooting attack on PTI’s long march container

November 03, 2022 4:19 p.m.

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, other party leaders including Senator Faisal Javed were injured and another was killed after that shots were fired at the container of the long march.

According to the details, the shooting incident happened during the Long March reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others injured in the attack.

A bullet hit Imran Khan’s shin: Fawad Chaudhry A bullet hit his shin, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said.

“Imran Khan and (party colleague) Faisal Javed suffered gunshot wounds. A bullet hit IK’s shin. Both were taken to hospital for treatment,” Chaudhry told Reuters.

Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Imran Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were made that he was safe.

A long march will reach Islamabad at all costs, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan said he was not the one who would be afraid of such incidents.

The former prime minister was injured on Thursday when his convoy was shot down at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are injured. Imran Khan is also injured,” Asad Umar said. Khan was taken to hospital.

Former cricketer Khan, 70, was leading a protest march in Islamabad to demand a snap election. There were hundreds of people in the convoy.

In his message after being injured in an attack, Imran Khan said the long march would reach Islamabad at all costs.

“I said I wouldn’t bow down,” said Imran Khan adding that he would continue to fight.

Following the shooting incident, the President of the PTI ordered the end of today’s long march and said that the convoy would start its journey tomorrow at 11:00 am.

My target was only Imran Khan, confesses the alleged attacker

The alleged attacker who fired a bullet with his automatic weapon at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s container, said his only target was the former prime minister.

In his initial statement, the alleged attacker said he suddenly decided to assassinate Imran Khan because he was deceiving people.

The attacker also said no one was behind his act, adding that he did it alone.

— Dunya News (@DunyaNews) November 3, 2022

Faisal Javed says he is doing better In a video statement on Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed said that “May Allah keep everyone safe and sound, and some of our friends are serious. Injured, one of our staff from the party is told that he was martyred.”

— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

PM summons report on shooting at Imran Khan’s container

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded a report on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) container shooting incident that caused injuries to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The shooting took place in Imran Khan’s container in which the PTI leader including Faisal Javed, Ahmed Nasir Chattha and other party leaders were injured at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. They were immediately transferred to the local hospital for medical assistance.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the shooting incident and also demanded a report.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also ordered Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IG Police Faisal Shahkar and Punjab Chief Secretary to report immediately.

Pakistan Army condemns shooting incident during PTI long march: ISPR

The Pakistan Army strongly condemned the shooting incident at Imran Khan on Thursday, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said.

In a statement released by the Army Media Wing, he offered heartfelt prayers for the precious life lost and the speedy recovery and well-being of PTI President Imran Khan and all those injured in this incident. unfortunate.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, other party leaders including Senator Faisal Javed were injured and one died after shots were fired at the container of the long march.

The shooting incident happened during the Long March reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others injured in the attack.

Among the injured was Faisal Javed, an MP from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with blood staining his clothes, Javed said Khan’s protest march to Islamabad would not stop. A bullet hit his shin, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said. “Imran Khan and (party colleague) Faisal Javed suffered gunshot wounds. A bullet hit IK’s shin. Both were taken to hospital for treatment,” Chaudhry told Reuters.

Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Imran Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were made that he was safe.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters. It was not immediately clear whether Khan’s convoy would continue to Islamabad. Earlier, Chaudhry said they planned to enter Islamabad on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz condemn the shooting of Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz and his daughter and Party Deputy Chairman Maryam Nawaz have condemned the shooting of Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

In his Tweet, Nawaz Sharif said, “I strongly condemn the shooting incident targeting Chaimran Imran Khan of PTI and other party leaders and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

— Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) November 3, 2022

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the incident of shooting the former Prime Minister and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 3, 2022

A gunman opened fire on a campaign truck carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, injuring him lightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also injured.

The identity of the shooter, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group claimed responsibility for the shooting. The attack raised new concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country with a massive population of 225 million.

Among the injured was Faisal Javed, an MP from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with blood staining his clothes, Javed said Khan’s protest march to Islamabad would not stop.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and nine others injured in the attack. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemned the attack.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters. It was not immediately clear whether Khan’s convoy would continue to Islamabad. Earlier, Chaudhry said they planned to enter Islamabad on Friday.

CM Elahi takes note and asks the IGP to investigate the shooting incident

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi learned about the shooting incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and requested the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.

“Those responsible for this incident will soon be brought to justice and the injured will receive the best medical care,” the chief minister said.

Ministers condemn incident

On the other hand, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the shooting incident and also demanded a report.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz also ordered Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IG Police Faisal Shahkar and Punjab Chief Secretary to report immediately.

Later, in a tweet, Rana Sanaullah also condemned the attack on the PTI Chairman and ordered the Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab to submit a report on the incident.

— Office of Rana Sanaullah (@RSK_Office) November 3, 2022

“A report on the shooting incident has also been requested from federal security agencies,” the tweet read further.

Meanwhile, Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the incident.

In his tweet, the minister said, “Thank God Imran Niazi is safe,” adding that there is no room for violence in politics.

— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 3, 2022

He also urged the Punjab government to review security arrangements.

This is a developing story…

