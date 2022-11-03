Imran Khan injured in an assassination attempt in Pakistan | Imran Khan





Protesters take to the streets of Pakistan after a gunman opened fire on a convoy carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him and killing a supporter as he led a march in Islamabad demanding elections anticipated.

A party aide said Khan, 70, suffered a lower leg injury and was stable after an incident described by his supporters as an assassination attempt. A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are injured. Imran Khan is also injured, Asad Umar said shortly after the shooting.

The identity of the shooter, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. Footage has circulated online of a disheveled man apparently in police custody with his hands tied behind his back, claiming he intended to kill Khan. Video from the scene shows a gunman being shot by another man as he attempts to fire his weapon, apparently a 9mm automatic weapon, at Khan. In a panic, the crowd begins to disperse and some people chase and grab the attacker.

Imran Khan lifted in a car after an assassination attempt in Pakistan

Protests erupted across Pakistan following the shooting, blocking major roads across the country and causing massive traffic jams in many cities, including the capital, Islamabad. Khans aides said there would be further protests on Friday.

The attack happened in Wazirabad district in eastern Punjab province, where former international cricket stars party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power. The former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading for Islamabad as part of his campaign to force the government to hold snap elections that could see him return to power.

Faisal Javed, a Khans party senator who was injured in the incident, spoke to local media with blood on his shirt. A political worker was killed and some political aides were injured, including Imran Khan. He is out of danger and we are praying for him, he said.

Zeeshan Bakhsh, a local journalist who was present, told local media that at first no one knew what was happening and some thought it was fireworks. After the first burst I saw someone lying on the ground, it was all over in 15 seconds, he said.

Punjab police confirmed that seven people were injured and one person, identified as Muazzam Nawaz, was killed.

Pakistan has a long history of political violence. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in December 2007 in a bomb attack after staging a campaign rally in the town of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

Khan’s first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, tweeted: The news we’ve been dreading Thank God it’s okay. And thanks from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter.

Supporters of Imran Khan demonstrate after the apparent assassination attempt in Lahore. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Senior PTI official Dr Faisal Sultan said Khan had been treated in hospital and was out of danger. Imran Khan has bullet fragments in his leg and a bone is slightly chipped, he said. He is in the operating theater at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He is coherent and received painkillers during the emergency examination. Khan is out of danger, his heart is beating well and his nerves are fine.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters. Since his ousting in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has alleged he was the victim of a plot orchestrated by his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and the US says the new prime minister and Washington have both denied.

Party officials on Thursday accused Sharif of being responsible for the shooting attack and said he should be removed from office. Sharif said in a statement: I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest terms. I have instructed the Home Secretary to report the incident immediately. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI President and the others injured.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told a press conference that the attack should not be politicized and demanded a full investigation.

A senior PTI official, Ejaz Chaudhary, told local media that he received information from a source on Wednesday about an assassination attempt on Khan. He said district police chiefs and other PTI leaders had received this information and were told to take security measures.

Khan’s latest challenge to government came after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as prime minister. Khan challenged the disqualification in an ongoing court case.

He had claimed in May that his life was in danger and had recorded a video in which he mentioned the names of all those who had conspired against him.

The Sharifs government also said there would be no early voting and the next elections would be held as scheduled, in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/imran-khan-shot-in-assassination-attempt-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos