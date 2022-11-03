‘Possibility of scams ends in India’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets previous governments | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching a new Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) complaints management system portal in the Indian capital. When launched, he said that if the public complaints system is audited, corruption can be attacked at its root. He added that the possibility of scams and corruption is decreasing in his government. “There has been a sound grievance system for the public in various ministries. But if we step forward and audit the public grievance system, we can get to the very root of corruption and the attack from the very essential,” he said. Modi cited three paths the government is adopting to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

“There have been two big reasons that have stopped people from moving forward and ending corruption. One is the lack of facilities and the other is unnecessary pressure from the government. The lack of “facilities and opportunities was made to be present for a long time. For eight years, we have been working to change the system created by scarcity and pressure. We are trying to bridge the gap between demand and supply”, a- he declared.

Three paths that the government has adopted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: “For this, we have chosen three paths: modern technology, the goal of saturation of basic facilities and the path towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Through the direct transfer of benefits, more than Rs 2 lakh crores have been saved from falling into the wrong hands.”

CVC is an institution that encourages everyone’s efforts to ensure transparency. For a developed India, we need to develop such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance for corruption. – PM @Narendra Modi while addressing the #VigilanceAwarenessWeek program pic.twitter.com/eY9VVIr1cy

GDP India (@GDP_India) November 3, 2022

The The Prime Minister said that since the implementation of the DBT, the scale of scams has also decreased and that there is a need to ensure prompt resolution of disciplinary proceedings related to corruption. “The field of scams has also come to an end, with our focus today on autonomy in the defense sector. We must ensure that disciplinary proceedings related to corruption are completed quickly, in mission mode “, did he declare. Prime Minister Modi said there was a need to change the Amrit Kaal tradition, noting that the legacy of corruption and exploitation was passed on even after the country’s independence.

“The public’s growing trust in government also increases their own self-confidence. The problem was that governments lost the trust of the people, but also fell behind in the trust of the people. The legacy we have of the Corruption, exploitation and control over resources, since the days of British rule, has unfortunately spread. The country has paid the price. But we must completely change this tradition which has lasted for decades during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal,” he said.

PM Modi on the new complaints management system

“Corruption can be attacked from top to bottom,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the launch of the new portal of the complaints management system of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the nation’s capital. In doing so, he also recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said the week coincided with the freedom fighter’s birthday. quotes PM Modi while addressing the occasion.

