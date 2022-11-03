Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and injured at rally





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg after being shot at his “freedom” rally in Wazirabad. The incident happened in Zafarali Khan Chowk.

Nov 3, 2022

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) was injured in a shooting during his ‘true freedom’ rally on Thursday. PTI leader Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack. (File photo: AP/PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in the leg in a shooting on Thursday during his ‘real freedom’ rally in Wazirabad. The incident happened in Zafarali Khan Chowk. Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail said Khan was shot in the leg “three to four” times.

Four other people were also injured in the incident.

Shortly after the incident, Imran Khan was transferred from the container to an armored vehicle.

Imran Khan is transferred to an armored vehicle.

Videos of the rally showed Imran Khan being transferred to an armored vehicle after the shooting. He was traveling in an open top vehicle. Sources said PTI chief Faisal Javed was also injured.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government march to the capital Islamabad, demanding a snap election, in Gujranwala on November 1. (AFP)

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said the disbelievers shot Imran Khan with an AK-47. He said it was a “targeted attack”. Imran Khan has been transferred to Lahore and will be taken to hospital, according to former minister Asad Umar.

Video capture of the rally showed the attacker brandishing what looked like a pistol.

An image that shows the aggressor.

The PTI said a protest will be held in Liberty Chowk against the “cowardly attack” on President Imran Khan. All workers and people must immediately join Liberty Chowk, said PTI Lahore Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to request a report from the Inspector General of Police and Chief Secretary of Punjab in Pakistan.

Imran Khan launched on October 29 in a long rally from Lahore to Islamabad against the government in place in Pakistan. The rally was due to reach Islamabad on November 4.

Edited by:

Abishek Chakraborti

Posted on:

November 3, 2022

