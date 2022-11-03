Fundamental Charisma for Public Figures

One would have to live under the proverbial rock to have missed the current state of British politics. The door to Number 10 Downing St is practically hanging on its hinges thanks to the near-constant stream of prime ministers entering and leaving the building. By the time this article goes to print, we could very well have a brand new PM. But for now, we have Rishi Sunak in charge. I tuned in to BBC Live to watch his first speech and was completely disappointed. The content of the speech was perfectly acceptable, if not somewhat implausible, but in all honesty I will give Sunak time to fulfill his promise to serve “with integrity and humility” as the UK faces “profound economic challenges “. Sunaks’ delivery, on the other hand, left a lot to be desired. His speech was woody, his movements automated, his pauses awkward. Sunak looked more like an animatronic than a human.

There’s a lot to celebrate about Sunak’s appointment as Britain’s first Hindu and first person of color as Prime Minister. I will, however, leave such a comment to critics better versed than I in the intricacies of British politics. Nonetheless, working in the communications industry made me realize the importance of charisma when it comes to public leadership.

Tony Abbott biting into a raw onion. Bushisms by George Bush. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is urging the public to “get out there and spread your legs”. The history of politics is full of nuggets of audacity, outrage and pure entertainment. These are moments we remember. This is of course not ideal. Leaders should focus on improving the livelihoods of their constituents, rather than painstakingly maintaining a public image. But the fact remains that character, charisma, sympathy, magnetism and the ability to relate to the man in the street are fundamental in politics.

A politician must energize the people to get the votes and must earn the trust of businesses and investors. Liz Truss, famously defeated by wilted lettuce, was described by Dame Alison Carnwath, former chairwoman of Land Securities and senior adviser at investment bank Evercore, as “no mandate, insufficient support in parliament, incomprehensible economic policies and lack of of style, charisma and authority”.

With all the appeal of a dry, tasteless, soon-to-be-swept-up cheese crust, Truss was disliked by the public. Despite his obvious emulation of Thatcher, Truss never quite achieved the steely or sincerity of his hero, nor the humor of Boris Johnson, nor the confidence of Gordon Brown. She was, and I guess she always will be, forgettable.

That’s not to say I miss Bojo’s silly, clumsy charade. But he certainly knew how to capture and hold the attention of the public. There are other political personalities whose charisma is undeniable. Consider the compassion and empathy of Jacinda Ardern as she visited the Kilbirnie Mosque after the Christchurch shootings, or the courage of Zelensky on the streets of Kyiv.

With so much political verbiage flooding our newspapers and screens, it can be hard for a female politician to stand out among the clunky metaphors and awkward pauses of her peers. And in the culture of social media instant gratification and meme-worthy sound bites, true authenticity and rhetorical excellence can be hard to come by.

So what makes a politician memorable and impactful? What is charisma? A secret recipe for charm, beauty, luck and rhetorical magic? Sociologist Max Weber defined charisma as “a certain quality of an individual personality, by virtue of which he is distinguished from ordinary men and treated as endowed with supernatural, superhuman, or at least specifically exceptional powers or qualities”. I don’t want to wade through the sociological minefield of different theories and beliefs. But I believe sympathy, charisma, magnetism can be taught.

First, politicians and leaders need to know their audience and plan their approach accordingly. “Uncle Joe” appeals to working-class whites; Trump knows how to piss off the Anti-Awakening Squad. Second, the speaker must be able to relate to the listener as if directly; there should be no condescending tunes or graces. Consider the power of Bush’s megaphone speech at Ground Zero, as he stood arm-in-arm with firefighters and rescue workers amid the still-smoldering rubble of the Twin Towers.

There should be a direct appeal to the listener; a sense of collaboration. Churchill, for all his faults, was rhetorically superb. His support of the British population in the face of Nazi tyranny invigorated the exhausted Allies. A careful balance must be struck between broad emotional language and clear, direct speech.

The best lines are those that are short and not golden; “I have a dream”; “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

The power of humor should not be underestimated. Who can ever forget David Langes zinging at the Oxford Union in March 1985? Lange could both smell the uranium on his opponents’ breath and sense the temper of the crowd. He won the debate. Finally, a sense of optimism is essential; consider Jacinda’s insistence on “relentless positivity” and Trump’s promises to “make America great again.” Hope, even at the expense of real change, attracts people.

There is, of course, much more to be said for charisma and popular appeal. Many studies indicate that men are perceived as inherently possessing more charisma than women. Attempts by women to retain a public figure are often much criticized; what might be seen as confidence in a man is understood as arrogance or liveliness in women. Taller men are seen as more charismatic than shorter men, and of course racist attitudes come into play.

Leaders can be effective without being big personalities. But charisma certainly helps.

But you don’t have to be born with that indefinable, magical quality of “charisma.” The ability to relate to constituents, to exude warmth, humour, authenticity and charm, can be taught. It may be a difficult and ongoing lesson, but it is a necessary lesson for anyone determined to make big changes.

– Jean Balchin, a former student of English at the University of Otago, is studying at the University of Oxford after obtaining a Rhodes scholarship.