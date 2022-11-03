Heat from Jokowi and Prabowo leads to confirmation of support





Jakarta – The warm relationship of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto was seen at the Indo Defense 2022 exhibition and forum. Jokowi even confirmed his support for Prabowo which had been conveyed a long time ago. The Indo Defense 2022 event will be held at JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11/2022). Also present were the 6th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Try Sutrisno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commanding General Andika Perkasa, Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo and DKI Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono and KSAL Admiral Yudo Margono. During the event, Jokowi and Prabowo watched a demonstration conducted by members of the Special Forces Command (Kopassus). The protest saw members of Kopassus climbing to rescue hostages from terrorist groups. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT It has been seen that members of Kopassus broke into the headquarters of the terrorists to set up an ambush. In addition, efforts were also made to rescue hostages on public transport. There was the sound of guns exploding into explosives during the protest. With alacrity, the members of Kopassus were able to cripple and rescue the hostages. In addition, Paspampres members’ equipment was also displayed during President Jokowi’s escort. This equipment was used by Paspampres during visits to Ukraine and Russia. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto visited PTDI booth at Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2022. Here is the moment. (Photo: PTDI document) In addition, Jokowi was invited to provide DEFEND ID product name at Indo Defense 2022 Exhibition and Forum at JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. Jokowi said he will name the product next week. Electric motorcycles and tactical vehicles (rantis) from PT Pindad are displayed on site. In addition, there is also a PT Land Industri electric car. Jokowi then gave an answer. Jokowi said he would name the product next week. “I’ll give the name next week, not today,” Jokowi said. After the event, Jokowi and Prabowo accompanied by other officials visited the exhibition venue. Jokowi saw the products on display from various companies. Watch the video ‘Jokowi Rests and Supports Prabowo, What’s the Problem?’ : [Gambas:Video 20detik] Read more on the next page on Jokowi’s post about the exam

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-6384902/kehangatan-jokowi-dan-prabowo-berujung-penegasan-dukungan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos