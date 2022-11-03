Don’t spare corruption, don’t be defensive: PM Modi to CVC and anti-corruption agencies

Showing unwavering support for anti-corruption agencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that they “need not be on the defensive” while tackling corruption, even when some people with “vested interests” keep shouting and slandering them.

Addressing the “Vigilance Awareness Week” organized by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Prime Minister urged the panel, other agencies and officers to ensure that the corrupt are not spared, regardless of the power of the individual.

He said it is the responsibility of organizations like the CVC that no corrupt person gets “political or social refuge”.

“Every corrupt person should be held accountable by society. It is important to create such an atmosphere. We see hymns being sung for already corrupt people. People who call themselves honest are not ashamed to go and have their picture taken with such corrupt people. This situation is not good for Indian society,” he said.

Without taking names, Prime Minister Modi said people glorify corrupt people and demand rewards.

“Agencies like CVC that fight bribery and corruption don’t need to be on the defensive. If you work for the welfare of the country, there is no need to live in guilt.

“We don’t work on a political agenda, but it is our duty to eradicate the problems facing the common man of the country. People with vested interests will shout, they will try to strangle institutions and they will try to defame dedicated people who sit in these institutions,” he said.

In his 24-minute speech, the Prime Minister also asked the vigilance community to think about modernizing its audits and inspections.

Read also | Gujarat elections 2022: BJP leader Nadda says party will form government with large majority

The will shown by the government against corruption, the same will must be seen in all departments. For a developed India, we must design such an administrative ecosystem that has zero tolerance on corruption,” he said.

Citing his own experience, Modi said that during his long tenure as head of government he had suffered insults and abuse, but “people support you when you walk the path of honesty”.

He said the legacy of corruption, exploitation and control over resources that the country inherited from long periods of colonialism also continued after independence.

He said that for eight years his government tried to change that by reforming systems and introducing transparency.

There were two important reasons which held back the country and fostered corruption in the country – scarcity (abhaav) of facilities and pressure (dabaav) from the government, he said.

He said that for a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunity was deliberately nurtured and a gap was allowed to widen, leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race.

“…This race has fed the ecosystem of corruption,” he said.

Modi lamented that such base corruption affects the poor and middle class who expend all their energy to get these facilities and benefits.

“We are trying to change this system created by scarcity and pressure, and close the gap between demand and supply,” he said, listing the measures taken by his government over the past eight years. , such as direct benefit transfers, government and market, elimination of false beneficiaries of PDS, digital transactions, among others.

The Prime Minister said that reaching all eligible beneficiaries of any government program and achieving saturation targets ends discrimination in society while eliminating the scope for corruption.

He added that overreliance on foreign products was also a major cause of corruption.

He highlighted the government’s push for self-reliance in defense and pointed out that the possibility of scams is ending as India would manufacture its own defense equipment, from guns to fighter jets to transport planes .

Modi said all government agencies should work to change the system and tradition of corruption as India celebrates 75 years of independence.

He said the country should have “zero tolerance” for corruption in the administrative ecosystem and that would work for the idea of ​​a developed India.

The prime minister suggested that a ranking of government departments on anti-corruption efforts be established and ongoing corruption cases against officials be decided under a time-limited mission.

He advocated for continuous monitoring of criminal cases, to design a way to categorize departments based on ongoing corruption cases and publish corresponding reports on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Read also | Red Fort attack case: SC rejects Mohammad Arif’s request for review and confirms death sentence

The Prime Minister also called for the vigilance authorization process to be streamlined using technology.

It is necessary to audit the data of public grievances so that we can trace the root causes of corruption in the relevant department, he added.

He also launched the new CVC Complaints Management System portal which will provide “end-to-end” information to citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

It has also published illustrated brochures on “ethics and good practice; compilation of best practices on Preventive Vigilance” and special issue “VIGEYE-VANI” on public procurement.

It also awarded prizes to five students who wrote the best essays in a national essay contest organized by CVC under the Vigilance Awareness Week theme “India without Corruption for a Developed Nation”.