President Jokowi calls Zelensky, Putin; Discuss the “grains” initiative





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo reportedly contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in separate phone calls to discuss a host of issues, including the upcoming G20 summit in Bali and the “grain initiative.” “We discussed the importance of continuing the Grain Initiative. [Ukraine] is ready to continue to be the guarantor of global food security. Special attention was also given to preparations for the #G20 summit,” President Zelensky tweeted via his account on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Black Sea Grains Initiative, which was agreed upon by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, has recently come under the spotlight after Moscow withdrew due to security concerns to return later after claiming to have obtained guarantees. From the information shared in his tweet, Zelensky did not elaborate on his dialogue with Jokowi while the Indonesian President has not yet provided any official statement regarding their phone call. This follows Jokowi’s call with Putin on Wednesday November 2, 2022, where Jokowi confirmed in his Tweet: “Had a phone conversation with President Putin and discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Welcome Rusia’s decision to join the initiative.” None of the heads of state’s tweets directly mentioned their attendance at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week. As previously reported, President Joko Widodo during a press conference at the Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2022 on Wednesday said that out of the majority of heads of state who will attend the G20 summit in Bali, there are none. only three who have not yet confirmed their presence. . “I will make a few calls to confirm it,” President Jokowi said in central Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. However, Jokowi did not specifically mention who these people are, but said 17 heads of state confirmed attendance was above average even under normal circumstances. “It means that during difficult times their presence is an honor for us,” added Jokowi. DANIEL AHMAD Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1652868/president-jokowi-phone-calls-zelensky-putin-discuss-grain-initiative

