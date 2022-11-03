PM Narendra Modi on Vishal’s visit to Varanasi





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to actor Vishals’ tweet about Varanasi’s development in Uttar Pradesh. The actor recently visited Varanasi with his family and had a surreal experience there. The actor-producer not only shared a video on his social media platform but also wrote a short note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him on the development of the city and the transformation wrought by the government under his leadership. In response to the cast’s message, PM Modi expressed, Glad you had a wonderful experience in Kashi. Glad you had a wonderful experience in Kashi. https://t.co/e74hLfeMj1 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022 Notably, Varanasi has been Prime Minister Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency since he joined office in 2014. On Monday, Vishal tweeted, Dear Modi Ji, I visited Kasi, had a wonderful Darshan/Pooja and touched holy water from the Ganges. May God bless you, for the transformation you have brought to the Temple by renovating it and making it even more wonderful and easier for anyone to visit Kasi, hats off, I salute you. He also tagged PM Modi in the tweet. Dear Modiji, I visited #BecauseHad a wonderful Darshan/Pooja & touched #HolyWater of #GangaRiver. May God bless you for the transformation you have made in #Temple renovating it and making it even more wonderful and easy to visit #BecauseHats off, Hi U@Narendra Modi Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 31, 2022 Vishal also shared a video on Instagram of his visit to the city. The Instagram reel opens with singing as they walk down the lane where Vishal and his family are enjoying their morning tea at khulad at 5am. The Pandiya Naadu actor can be seen surrounded by police officers for security reasons. After a few frames, they can be seen walking through small alleyways in the city, a few seconds later the camera pans to the actor and his wife walking and enjoying their time in the city. BEST SHOWHA VIDEOS He aptly penned the caption for the post, Drinking tea, in the streets of Benares, at 5 a.m. with Sunynee, Nanda and her family. A spiritual journey to Kasi, surreal moments. Meanwhile, on the labor front, there’s a report doing the rounds that Vishal is in talks to play a central role in the gangster movie Thalapathy Vijays. According to Vine, Vishal was approached to play a negative role, which was originally written for actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film S. Read all Latest Movie News here

