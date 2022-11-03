Reviews | Taiwan Sounds the Alarm on Emperor Xi

Comment this story Comment

Taiwan now faces a more powerful enemy in Chinese President Xi Jinping. Last month, the Chinese Communist Party Congress freed Xi from remaining internal checks on his power, giving him a status close to that of an emperor. For Taiwanese leaders, this increases the already high risk of conflict. They warn that time is running out to do what is necessary to avoid war and save their democracy.

During my meetings with senior Taiwanese government officials last week in Taipei, several officials raised concerns about the outcome of the congress. Xi bellicose statements on Taiwan during the congress, and the fact that it amended the party constitution saying that China will resolutely oppose and contain Taiwan independence will continue a trend of rising threats and aggression.

Even more worrying was Xi’s purge and demotion of officials who may not support his tough policies and promotion of loyalists and wolf warrior diplomats. Xi, like other totalitarian rulers, isolates itself more and more from contrary points of view. This could make him more detached from reality and therefore more likely to do something risky or dangerous, according to Taiwan’s analysis.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told me that Xi had demoted several Chinese officials with long experience on the Taiwan issue, further complicating already strained relations between Taipei and Beijing.

It could show that Xi Jinping doesn’t trust bureaucracy to make Taiwan policy, and he seems to have his own little circle to think about Taiwan, Wu said. What if Xi Jinping is so detached from the reality of the situation in Taiwan, you can expect that its policy towards Taiwan is not as realistic as we hope.

Alex Huang, deputy secretary general to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, told me that Xi is now surrounded by yes men whose sole purpose is to help Xi consolidate internal control and protect his power.

They are not experts in improving China’s economy or improving its status in the international landscape, he said. So it creates a lot of risks, not only for Taiwan, but for the whole Indo-Pacific and the whole world.

In Washington, the Taiwanese debate centers on whether (and when) China might attack and whether the United States would intervene on Taiwan’s behalf. Four times, President Biden has promised to do just that. Yet on four separate occasions, the White House has also said the US policy of not revealing its intentions, known as strategic ambiguity, has not changed.

This confusion cannot reassure the Taiwanese leaders. They know that a Chinese invasion cannot be delayed very long without sustained US assistance. Whether this aid comes in the form of arms only (see Ukraine) or actual US troops is also beyond their control.

Taiwanese leaders also know that there is no way to predict what a newly all-powerful Xi will do. But they calculate that the risk of attack will be greatest as soon as he deems he has the military capacity to succeed in retaking the island.

In the meantime, Xi will look for opportunities to escalate the situation, Wu said. For example, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) visited Taiwan in August, Beijing intentionally overreacted, seizing an opportunity to unveil aggressive new tactics, including missile launches, blockade-style military exercises, economic coercion, cyberattacks and massive disinformation. country.

The most sensitive times ahead will come, Wu said, when Taiwan holds its presidential election in early 2024, when the United States holds its presidential election in late 2024 and when Xi approaches the end of his third term and will look to cement his legacy in 2027.

What seems clear is that at the moment the preparations are not moving fast enough. Taiwan is trying to revise its defensive strategy to take into account the lessons of the war in Ukraine. But some items he needs, such as air and missile defenses, are in short supply because most spare supplies are sent to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Taiwan is building backup communications systems, stockpiling supplies, honing its hybrid warfare skills, reforming its military reserve system, and trying to prepare a frightened population for what might come.

Taiwanese leaders recognize that the free world is suffering from fatigue in the struggle for democracy. But if Taiwan falls, they say, Xi will feel empowered to go further and then stopping China’s advance will only be more costly. Already, China is trying to claim much of the South China Sea and East China Sea, while expanding its military footprint in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Taiwanese leaders insist that Taiwan’s defense is its own responsibility. They understand that the willingness of Americans to help Taiwan depends heavily on the absolute determination of Taiwanese to fight for their own freedom.

We only have one plan which is to defend ourselves, Wu said. Whether the United States comes or not, Taiwan must be ready.