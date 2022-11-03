UK government scraps plans for new $280m national flagship – Robb Report





Britain’s new flagship sank before it even set sail. The country’s new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is set to scrap the $280million plan in his next round of spending cuts, as reported The Mirror. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed the flagship ‘the first of its kind’ Last year as a means of promoting British interests. However, not everyone was on board. The scheme has been widely criticized by both political parties amid the UK’s cost of living crisis. The estimated cost of the flagship rose from $223m (£200m) to $280m (£250m) last year, despite the initial Ministry of Defense (MoD) budget of $168m (£150m). The flagship would have replaced the Royal Yacht Brittany. Wikipedia “This total waste of taxpayers’ money has obviously been sunk,” said former Labor defense minister Kevan Jones. “And absolutely right too. The Navy never wanted it in the first place, and it was just a big Boris Johnson vanity project. The Ministry of Defense has already spent nearly $2.8m (£2.5m) on staff and consultants attached to the project. A number of shipbuilders, designers and architects also submitted proposals in a competition, but, apparently, none were enlightened. Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid, Philippe Starck and Gresham Yacht Design were just a few of the top hat-to-ring hopefuls. Gresham Yacht Design’s flagship proposal. Gresham Yacht Design “The Department of Defense has not assumed any responsibility for costs incurred by bidders in connection with the design competition,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. “And no design or manufacturing contract has been made.” The flagship would have replaced the Royal Yacht Brittany, which was decommissioned in 1997. It was expected to touch water by 2025 and be in service for about 30 years. It would have been equipped by the Royal Navy. the original Brittany is currently open to tourists in Leith, Edinburgh. As for Britannia 2.0, the MoD says an announcement about the new flagship “will be made in due course”. Hoping it’s cheaper.

