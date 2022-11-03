Judge appoints independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization financial records





A New York state judge on Thursday ordered an independent auditor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements following allegations that the company grossly overstated its assets.

Judge Arthur Engoron has signed a preliminary injunction that also prevents former President Donald Trump’s company from transferring assets without court approval. In his ruling, the judge said the company must also notify the monitor of all its holdings and assets and give 30 days’ notice of any restructuring of the company and any proposed “disposal or refinancing of material assets of the Trump organization.

Given “the defendants’ propensity to engage in persistent fraud, failure to grant such an injunction could result in extreme harm to the people of New York,” the judge wrote.

Engoron’s decision came amid a civil suit brought against the company by the New York Attorney General’s office, alleging the Trump Organization had inflated its value in the financial statements of banks and insurers by billions. of dollars. The judge’s ruling cited numerous instances of the company’s alleged fraud in the attorney general’s trial, which he described as “more than sufficient to demonstrate OAG’s likelihood of success on the merits.”

During a hearing earlier today in Lower Manhattan State Supreme Court, Trump attorney Chris Kise argued that the move was unnecessary and could hamper the operations of the company.

“It’s really about taking control of a successful business,” Kise said of the monitor’s request.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer with the attorney general’s office, said: ‘Our goal is not to impact the day-to-day operations’ of the company, but to ‘monitor’.

He said the office was trying to protect itself against “ongoing fraudulent or deceptive activity” and that “the Trump Organization has a consistent record of failing to comply with court orders. It shouldn’t be on the court or the prosecutor general to watch their shoulder.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the judge to take action last month, citing actions taken by the company around the time it filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization alleging fraudulent business practices in September.

The preliminary injunction motion said that representatives of the Trump Organization created a new company with the same name in Delaware six days before James’ office filed the complaint. The company then filed paperwork to register Trump Organization II LLC in New York on September 21, the same day the civil suit was filed.

James welcomed the judge’s decision in a statement, saying it “will ensure that Donald Trump and his companies cannot prosecute the vast fraud we have uncovered.”

“No amount of lawsuits, delay tactics or threats will stop our pursuit of justice,” she added.

In a highly unusual move on Wednesday night, Trump sued James in Florida seeking a court order restraining him from obtaining financial information involving his Florida trust, which the attorney general’s office says holds the entities that make up the Trump Organization.

“President Trump is appearing in this court to protect himself from continued abuse by James and efforts to interfere with, control, access and publicly expose the terms of his Florida revocable trust,” the suit argues, saying the investigation of James on him is a political vendetta.

In a letter to Engoron on Thursday morning, James’ office said the trust documents “relate to the ownership and control of company assets.” The letter said the lawsuit was evidence that Trump was trying to “frustrate” their investigation by hiding documents they should have access to, and said it underscored their need for immediate legal action.

Kise told NBC News that James went too far in the New York case and argued that the institutions the company allegedly misled are sophisticated banks and insurers that have their own accounting procedures.

“The attorney general should not be in charge of policing private transactions between sophisticated commercial parties,” Kise said.

The former president criticized the judge handling the case, who found Trump in contempt of court earlier this year for dragging his feet with subpoenas from the attorney general’s office. This temporarily resulted in a fine of $10,000 a day until Engoron found Trump in compliance.

Trump blasted Engoron in a social media post last week, calling him vicious, biased and mean.

The hearing took place as the company faces a criminal trial one block from the Engoron courtroom. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accused the company of participating in a 15-year scheme to cheat on taxes by paying certain officials off the books.

In opening statements earlier this week, a company lawyer suggested the scheme was the work of former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and is due to testify against his former employer after the takeover. trial next week.

Adam Reiss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/judge-appoints-independent-monitor-oversee-trump-organization-financia-rcna55492 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos