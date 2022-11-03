Jonathan Coe: Is my Boris really Boris Johnson?

IHe sported a rebellious mop of blond hair and drove around Brussels in an Alfa Romeo, listening to heavy metal melt the balloons on the car radio. () Always in a hurry, always in a hurry, always late, always improvising, always doing tons, always in high demand, and always inaccessible. () For him, life is just a big joke, affirmed Philip.

Him? Who? Boris Johnson, of course, in the early 1990s, then correspondent of the The telegraph of the day Brussels and sketched by Jonathan Coe, the author ft of English testamentin his new novel the united kingdomwhich supports seven decades of England’s history, from 1945 to the present day. The coronation of Elizabeth II, the victory at the World Cup against Germany in 1966, the death of Lady Di But all this seen through the eyes of a middle-class family, in a small town on the side of Birmingham, Bournville, known for its Cadbury chocolate factory, the largest in the country. What a fresco! Powerful and sensitive, meticulous and epic, inspired by the life of her mother, constantly working at the height of being human even as she embraces all the political, industrial, cultural and even mythological life of Great Britain, constantly mixing the intimate history of the kingdom. By the way, dsuni, really?

Point:The political moment we are experiencing interests me as a novelist, you said to us in January 2021. Is this still the case in 2022?

Jonathan Coe:Alas, no, and I wish us henceforth the most boring political moment possible. Because that will mean that we will have regained the stability which we need. We have had four Prime Ministers in six years. The Brexit vote has unleashed a sort of permanent political turmoil. Do you realize that even here in Paris I was checking every half hour to see if Liz Truss was still Prime Minister? Piti, long live boredom in the UK!

Ms. as a novelist?

There are two ways of dealing with politics when one is a novelist or screenwriter. Focus on the dramas unfolding in Parliament, the personalities involved, etc. Boris Johnson vs. Dominic Cummings, Liz Truss vs. Jeremy Hunt The jostling, the rivalries, the intrigues, it’s thrilling, and someone like Peter Morgan [ qui l’on doit notamment la srie The Crown, NDLR]in the UK, writes brilliantly about this stuff. I’m more interested in the impact these events have on ordinary people: the economic hardship, the reliance on food banks And, you know, until some form of common sense returns to British politics, that’s is a dangerous time for the kind of families I talk about in my novels.

I don’t know if there’s anyone real behind that appearance, you wondered at the same time about Boris Johnson. Now that you’ve made him a character in your new novel, do you know more about him?

No, because he remains the mysterious figure of British politics. But is my luscious-haired Boris, who appears in the Brussels chapter, really Boris Johnson? Some readers may find him sound familiar, as I explain in the endnote, but whether Boris Johnson is a real character or a fictional character remains to be decided. Because, in fact, he is not just a character but his own author: he is constantly writing this character. Few politicians are able to do this successfully. Few writers too, certainly.

In your book, we witness the coronation of Queen Elizabeth and we hear one of your characters make this comment about the royal family: A bunch of parasites. Is this just one character’s point of view?

Britain lives a lot in the past, it relies to survive on the myths that the British have created from their history. The royal family is only one aspect of it. I’m not as violent as that character, but I think our obsession with royalty is one of the things that’s holding us back from modernizing, from revitalizing our democracy. One of the interesting things since Brexit is that we Brits have become more curious about how we are perceived abroad. We are learning a little better to understand the qualities of humour, the pragmatism that other European countries seemed to appreciate in us, and that we have thrown out the window over the past six years. I don’t see us reintegrating into the European Union in my lifetime, but I would really like to see a renewed emphasis on these qualities, and less on this English identity based on an aggressive and demonstrative nationalism, which they try to impose at this time.

Mary, one of the characters in your book, who is closely inspired by your mother, says she never thought of her country as an island until she heard Churchill talk about it. And you?

I will answer you by telling you about the launch of the Austin Metro, which I mention in the novel. It was 1981 but the advertisements were still developing an iconography that dated back to the Second World War: cars were lined up on the white cliffs of Dover while an aircraft carrier tried to dump foreign cars on our beaches. The idea was that Britain would remain this beleaguered island, standing slightly apart from the rest of Europe and defending itself against it. And I think that idea unconsciously played into the decision that some people made in 2016, during the referendum

do we write to stop time?

I guess, like any writer, I write for slightly narcissistic reasons, because I want to explore my own past and understand how I came to be the person I am. But some writers put themselves under the microscope of their personal and autobiographical experience. I do it in a very different way, painting a mural and trying to see where my family and I fit into it. When my mother died in June 2020, I started thinking about the immense socio-cultural changes she had witnessed in her lifetime. And I thought it would be interesting to try to understand, through a novel, how Britain got to where it is, taking my mother’s life as a kind of inspiration. But the two types of writing are not so different in their motivation: it is a question of always going, as Proust said, in search of lost time. You know that this title is translated in two ways, in English?

Look forwasted time?

This is the literal translation. But sometimes, we translate Remembrance of Things Past, which comes from a verse of Shakespeare and which is for me the best title. It’s less precise, but it’s more beautiful. Because it means not only that the writer is in search of the past, but that literature is perhaps the only means so that nothing is lost. None of the periods I evoke in my novel was better than the one we are living in at the moment. I don’t want to go back to the year 1966, or to 1953, but there is something that I find intolerable: the idea that these vanished moments can never be lived again. For me, writing has always been an exercise in trying to stop this process.

The James Bond films run like a red thread through your novel: are you more Sean Connery or Roger Moore?

Rather George Lazenby.

Cadbury or Milka?

I always said that I was both English and European, so both, my captain!

Le Royaume dsuni, by Jonathan Coe, translated from English (Great Britain) by Marguerite Capelle, 496p, 23. The writer will talk during Brive Fair with Christophe Ono-dit-Biot on Saturday 5 November 11 a.m., Forum Alain-Gazeau.



