Judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump’s real estate empire | donald trump

A Manhattan judge said Thursday he would appoint an independent monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s real estate empire.

This decision will limit his company’s ability to freely enter into agreements, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered the Trump Organization’s outside watchdog as he presides over a trial in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely deceived banks and others on the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

James’ office says the Trump Organization continues to engage in fraud and has taken steps to avoid potential lawsuit penalties, such as incorporating a new entity in Delaware named Trump Organization LLC almost identical to the name. of the original company in September, just before the lawsuit was filed.

The former president sued James in Florida on Wednesday, seeking to prevent him from exercising control over the family trust that controls his business. Trump’s 35-page complaint rehashed some claims from his previously dismissed lawsuit against James in federal court in New York, including that his investigation of him is a political witch hunt.

Earlier, Trump attorney Alina Habba told reporters after Thursday’s arguments that she fully expected Engoron to appoint a monitor, pointing to her controversial history with Trump. Last week, the former president lashed out at the judge on social media, calling him vicious, biased and mean.

Engoron, a Democrat, has repeatedly ruled against Trump while presiding over disputes over subpoenas issued in the James investigation.

The judge scorned the Republican and fined him $110,000 after he delayed turning over documents, and he forced him to sit for deposition testimony in which Trump invoked his protection more than 400 times. fifth amendment against self-incrimination.

James, a Democrat, is asking for $250 million and a permanent ban on Trump, a Republican, from doing business in the state. In the meantime, she wants an independent monitor to review and approve some of the company’s major business decisions, including asset sales or transfers and potential corporate restructuring.

Our goal in doing this is not to impact the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization, James’ lead attorney Kevin Wallace said. He said the oversight they want would be limited and not involve complexities, such as how many golf rounds or hotel rooms they book in any given year.

The Trump Organization has a persistent record of disobeying existing court orders, Wallace said. It shouldn’t be the job of the court or the attorney general to spend the next year looking over their shoulder to make sure assets aren’t sold or the company isn’t restructured.

