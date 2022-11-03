Former Pakistani leader and cricket star Imran Khan shot dead in ‘overt assassination attempt’





Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister turned cricket star, was shot dead on Thursday as an assailant opened fire on his vehicle in an apparent assassination attempt. Representatives for the former prime minister told CBS News he was shot in the foot and/or lower leg and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.

About half a dozen other members of Khan’s entourage were also injured in the attack, which the deputy chairman of Khan’s political party, the PTI, described as an “obvious assassination attempt”.

“If the shooter had not been caught by people there, the whole PTI leadership would have been wiped out,” Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters news agency.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in the spring, made a long campaign and protest journey from Lahore to Islamabad, his convoy of vehicles stopping in several towns along the way. The shooting happened in Wazirabad, in the province of Punjab, halfway between the two biggest cities. People in the crowd that had gathered to see Khan quickly apprehended the shooter and handed him over to authorities.

The purpose of Khan’s march is to call on the government to hold early elections.

In this photo released by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan is seen after a shooting incident left him with a non-fatal leg injury , in Wazirabad, Pakistan on November 3, 2022. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/AP

In August, Pakistani police filed terrorism charges against Khan, a divisive figure who was ousted from the country’s top office in April by a no-confidence vote by opposition parties. The charges have fueled political tensions in the divided nation, but have not deterred Khan from his series of campaign events as he seeks to return to office.

The terrorism charges were filed following a speech Khan made a few days earlier, in which he threatened to sue police officers and a female judge, and claimed that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Over the weekend, journalist Sadaf Naeem was killed in an accident after she slipped from a truck carrying Khan while covering one of her election marches.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (third from right) gestures during an anti-government march to Islamabad to demand snap elections, in Lahore on October 28, 2022. ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty

