Court rules in favor of Attorney General James and orders Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to immediately stop engaging in financial fraud





Donald Trump and the Trump Organization are prohibited from moving assets to evade liability and must appoint a monitor to oversee financial disclosures

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today scored a major victory in her office’s ongoing lawsuit against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, with a court ordering defendants to immediately stop engaging in the financial fraud described in the ongoing trial of Attorney General James from September 2022. trial. The Honorable Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court granted Attorney General James’ motion for a preliminary injunction, finding that the claims in the suit are likely to succeed at trial, and ruled that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization could not transfer any material. assets to another entity without court approval, are required to include all supporting and relevant material in any further financial communications to banks and insurers, and have been ordered to appoint an independent monitor to monitor compliance with these measures.

“Time and time again the courts have ruled that Donald Trump cannot evade the law for personal gain,” Attorney General James said. “Today’s decision will ensure that Donald Trump and his companies cannot prosecute the massive fraud we have uncovered and will require the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance within the Trump Organization. No amount of lawsuits, delay tactics or threats will stop our pursuit of justice.

Last month, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to restrain Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from continuing to engage in the substantial fraudulent and illegal business activity described in the September 2022 lawsuit of OAG pending trial. Since Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization became aware of the OAG investigation, they have continued to engage in numerous practices they knew to be inappropriate or fraudulent, including on the 2021 Statement of Financial Position of Mr Trump.

Beyond prosecuting this fraud, the Trump Organization appeared to be taking steps to restructure its business to escape the scope of OAG’s lawsuit. On September 21, 2022, the same day OAG filed its lawsuit, the Trump Organization registered a new entity with the New York Secretary of State: “Trump Organization II LLC.” This entity is a foreign corporation that was incorporated in Delaware. The Trump Organization declined to provide any assurances that it would not seek to move assets out of New York to escape legal liability.

Specifically, OAG sought an order prohibiting the Trump Organization from submitting a statement of financial position or other information about Mr. Trump’s assets to lenders and insurers, either to satisfy existing obligations or to obtain new financing and insurance, which does not adequately disclose the assumptions and techniques used to value its assets, as stated in the complaint. The order also sought to prohibit the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to a non-party affiliate or otherwise disposing of any material asset without court approval.

To oversee these requests, the motion requested the appointment of an independent monitor until trial who would oversee the submission of financial disclosure information to any accounting firm compiling the 2022 statement of financial position; financial disclosures to lenders and insurers required by ongoing obligations or to obtain new financing and insurance; and any disposal by a company of material assets.

In September 2022, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management and the entities involved for engaging in years of financial fraud to obtain a host of benefits. economic. The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Trump, with the help of his children Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, and other senior Trump Organization executives, falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy ongoing loan covenants, to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage insurance for higher limits and at lower premiums, and to obtain tax benefits, among other things. From 2011 to 2021, Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization knowingly and intentionally created more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets on his annual financial statements to defraud financial institutions.

This investigation and subsequent legal action was led by Senior Law Enforcement Counsel Kevin Wallace, Special Counsel Andrew Amer, Assistant Attorney General Colleen K. Faherty, Assistant Attorney General Alex Finkelstein , Assistant Attorney General Wil Handley, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Torre, Special Counsel for the Solicitor General Eric R. Haren, Chief of the Law Enforcement Section Louis M. Solomon and Support Analyst legal Samantha Stern. Additional support was provided by Deputy Attorneys General Sherief Gaber and Matthew Conrad, Data Analyst Anushua Choudhury, Senior Data Analyst Akram Hasanov, Data Scientist Chansoo Song, Deputy Director of Research and analysis Megan Thorsfeldt and director of research and analysis Jonathan Werberg; as well as information technology specialist Hewson Chen, information technology specialist Paige Podolny and information technology specialist John Roach. On-call support was provided by Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale and Deputy Solicitor General Eric Del Pozo. The investigation and legal action are being overseen by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2022/court-rules-favor-attorney-general-james-and-orders-donald-trump-and-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos