Politics
Jokowi calls for excise duty on e-cigarettes to increase by 15% every year
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo has called for the excise duty on electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products (HPTL) to be increased.
This was conveyed by Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati in her statement after attending a meeting chaired by President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday (11/3/2022).
Also read: Government to increase excise duty on cigarettes by 10%, applicable in 2023 and 2024
According to Sri Mulyani, the increase in excise rates on e-cigarettes will continue every year for the next five years.
“Today it was also decided to increase the excise duty on electronic cigarettes, which is 15% on average for e-cigarettes and 6% for HTPLs. This applies, every year , it increases by 15%, for the next 5 years,” Sri Mulyani was quoted as saying by the Presidential Secretariat’s press release.
In addition, he also disclosed that the government has decided to increase the excise tax on tobacco products (CHT) for cigarettes by 10% in 2023 and 2024.
Sri Mulyani said that the increase in CHT rates for machine-made kretek cigarettes (SKM), machine-made white cigarettes (SPM) and food-grade kretek cigarettes (SKP) would differ by category.
“The average is 10%, later it will be indicated by SKM I and II which will increase on average between 11.5 and 11.75 (percent), SPM I and SPM II increase by 12 to 11%, while SKP I, II and III increased by 5%,” he said.
Read also : It is deemed necessary for the government to develop a roadmap for the tobacco excise tariff structure
Sri Mulyani explained that in determining the CHT, the government has compiled an excise instrument considering a number of aspects. Ranging from farm laborers to the cigarette industry.
In addition, the government is also attentive to the target of reducing the prevalence of smoking among children aged 10 to 18 to 8.7%, as indicated in the National Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN) for 2020 -2024.
The next consideration concerns cigarette consumption, which is the second highest household consumption after rice.
In fact, this consumption exceeds the consumption of proteins such as eggs and chicken.
“The second considers that cigarette consumption is the second highest consumption of poor households, reaching 12.21% for the urban poor and 11.63% for rural communities,” he said.
“It is the second highest after rice, surpassing even the consumption of protein like eggs and chicken, as well as tofu, tempeh, which are foods needed by the community,” Sri Mulyani explained.
Read also : Illegal cigarettes plague Central Java and DIY, impact of lower excise revenue
Furthermore, he said that the government decided to increase excise duties to control both consumption and production of cigarettes.
Sri Mulyani hopes that the increase in excise tax on cigarettes can affect the decrease in affordability of cigarettes in the community.
“The previous years, where we increased the tax on cigarettes, which increased the price of cigarettes, up to affordability or the affordability of cigarettes will also decline. Thus, consumption is expected to decrease,” he added.
|
