Imran Khan’s shooting is the latest incident in Pakistan’s violent political history | Pakistan





Last month, Pakistan summoned the US ambassador to Islamabad for a smear after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as one of the most dangerous nations in the world. Biden was apparently referring to Pakistan’s combination of nuclear weapons and apparent instability. He might have instead been talking about the threat faced by the country’s politicians.

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot dead when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country, in what his aides said was an overt assassination attempt. The 70-year-old does not appear to be seriously injured, but the incident once again highlights how inseparable from politics in Pakistan is violence.

Every day in Pakistan you can open a newspaper and see information about people who have been killed for political, financial, tribal or religious reasons, as well as common crime, and it goes from top to bottom of the company, said Owen Bennett-Jones. , former BBC Islamabad correspondent and expert on Pakistan.

This has always been the case. Four years after Pakistan was established as an independent country following British rule on the subcontinent, Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister, was shot dead during a public meeting in the northern town of Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan receives help after he was shot dead in Wazirabad, Pakistan on November 3. Photo: Urdu Media/Reuters

One form of violence influencing politics has been war, especially with neighboring India. In 1971, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto seized power after Pakistan lost in another round of fighting with its regional rival. A flamboyant populist leftist, Bhutto was overthrown in a military coup. General Zia-ul Haq hanged him two years later. Zias’ authoritarian Islamist regime was bolstered by the war in neighboring Afghanistan. In 1979, Zia died in a plane crash, which some believe was caused by political enemies.

But other forms of conflict have also influenced Pakistani politics. Local eminences have long resorted to coercion and intimidation. Over the decades, separatists have fought to win recognition, autonomy and central government resources with peaceful protests but also guns and bombs. Struggles between landowners and laborers were settled with clubs and knives, with the former usually winning.

Growing sectarian tensions during the 1980s and 1990s led to waves of violence in which armed gangs killed tens of thousands of people, including many local politicians working in cities such as Karachi or Peshawar. State violence has also spiked, with soldiers and security forces turning their guns on citizens in the name of protecting the country from subversion. Some irregular armed militias have been used as proxies by the security services to pursue their own objectives, at home and abroad.

Benazir Bhutto in Punjab, Pakistan, November 1988. Photograph: Chip HIRES/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Inevitably, the waves of violence surged higher and higher. In the years following the 9/11 attacks in the United States, plotted by al-Qaeda in neighboring Afghanistan, there were battles, bombings and assassinations across much of Pakistan as the security forces fought extremist Islamist factions whose activities were deemed to threaten the country, or at least its elites. As always, most of the victims were ordinary civilians or soldiers caught in the crossfire, but one of them was Benazir Bhutto, the charismatic daughter of ZA Bhutto.

A two-term prime minister who was one of the world’s most famous politicians, Bhutto survived a mass suicide bombing in Karachi while campaigning for re-election in 2007, but died after being shot dead during a a rally in Rawalpindi. His death sent shock waves around the world and sparked strong criticism of the Pakistani authorities for failing to provide adequate security. His killer or killers remain unidentified.

The man responsible at the time of Bhutto’s death, General Pervez Musharraf, also faced repeated assassination attempts. One involved the detonation of a bomb under a bridge as his car drove over it. Musharraf survived but was forced to resign in 2008.

The killings have not stopped in recent years. In 2011, Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who was Minister of Minority Affairs, was assassinated in Islamabad. A coalition of hardline Islamist groups claimed responsibility. In the same year, Salman Taseer, a liberal businessman who was governor of Punjab province, was shot dead by a bodyguard. Both Taseer and Bhatti had criticized Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to target religious minorities, and supporters of a vision of a pluralistic Pakistan where all faiths and communities could peacefully coexist.

One of the reasons for the political violence is that the killers enjoy impunity, said Bennett-Jones, the author of a book on the Bhutto dynasty. The killers know they won’t go to jail if they have enough political support.

Although homicide statistics show a steady decline, few are convinced that the violence that has marked politics and society in Pakistan for so long is on the decline. Analysts warn that a period of relative peace has given way to a new era of sectarian strife as regional tensions have been stoked by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Reports point to a new outbreak of gender-based violence and the polarized politics has left the country in a powder keg. Pakistan is perhaps one of the most dangerous countries in the world, but more to its own citizens than to any foreign observer thousands of miles away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/imran-khan-shooting-latest-incident-pakistan-violent-political-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos