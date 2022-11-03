Turkey unlikely to endorse Swedish NATO bid this year

Turkey is unlikely to approve Sweden’s bid for NATO membership before the end of the year, and the chances of that happening even before elections scheduled for next year are slim, according to sources. officials familiar with the issue.

Sweden has not done enough to meet Turkish demands and the agenda of the Turkish parliament is busy for the rest of the year, said the officials, who asked not to be named while speaking on a subject confidential. Turkey is happy with the cooperation of Finland which has also applied to join the alliance, but plans to vote on both bids simultaneously, they said.

With Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, visiting Turkey for several days of meetings, Ankara is insisting on strong measures especially from Sweden, officials say. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is keen to shore up nationalist votes ahead of elections, which are currently scheduled for June, they said. The vote can take place earlier.

Turkey’s government does not plan to seek parliament’s ratification of Sweden’s membership unless it meets existing demands to crack down on Kurdish separatists, extradite suspects and lift restrictions on sales altogether weapons in Ankara, the officials said.

Sweden and Finland signed an agreement with Turkey in June pledging to meet its security demands and allay concerns about their NATO membership.

“It is not yet possible to say that all elements of the memorandum are fully implemented by both countries,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with Stoltenberg after their meeting. . “We are not here to hinder NATO, we are not here to hinder NATO enlargement.”

Stoltenberg said Finland and Sweden have honored their agreement with Turkey. The alliance leader will also meet Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, along with other senior officials, during his visit which lasts until Saturday.

“It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO,” Stoltenberg said. “Having them join will make our alliance stronger and our people safer.”

Turkey and Hungary are the only two NATO allies who have not yet signed the membership of the two Nordic countries, which applied after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. All alliance members must ratify the offers before the two can join. While Hungary has made slow progress compared to other members, it could vote on enlargement by the end of the year.

“Of course we will support it when it is presented to parliament, we hope that will happen as soon as possible,” Hungarian Deputy Defense Minister Tamas Vargha told the Telex news site in a published report. Thursday. He was referring to legislation to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, which the government submitted in July.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a super majority in parliament and the Hungarian government has been dragging its feet on nominations.

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit Turkey next week. Kristersson, who took office last month, has repeatedly said his country will honor the deal with Turkey and cooperate in the fight against terrorism. The leaders of the Nordic countries have repeatedly stated that they seek to enter the alliance together.

The Stoltenberg talks come as Turkey negotiated with Russia to allow grain to continue flowing out of Ukrainian ports. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal over the weekend, only to return to it after saying it had received written guarantees from Ukraine.

Turkey has warned its NATO allies against supplying arms to Ukraine, fearing retaliatory attacks from Russia could further escalate the war and is expected to convey its concerns to Stoltenberg again.