Don’t be defensive in tackling corruption: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bureaucrats | India News





NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong plea for a speedy resolution of ongoing departmental proceedings or corruption charges against government employees while suggesting that departments can be graded on the parameter of speedy resolution of cases of corruption.

At the same time, the Prime Minister has put his weight behind anti-corruption institutions such as HVAC and said they need not be on the defensive in the fight against corruption, even when some people with vested interests continue to shout and trample these institutions. I keep repeating that while working for the country and for honesty, we must not be on the defensive even if controversies arise, he added.

Need to create an atmosphere where every corrupt person is held accountable: PM

PM Narendra Fashion Thursday cited how delayed decisions in disciplinary proceedings relating to corruption charges against government employees act like a sword of Damocles and it does maximum harm to honest officers. He said that while the suffering of the corrupt is a different issue, the upright who are caught in this trap of delayed decision-making live the rest of their lives with this burden.

What good do you do to your colleagues by leaving such complaints for a long time? he asked, addressing an event on Vigilance Awareness Week of the Central Vigilance Commission (HVAC). Modi called on agencies to ensure that the corrupt are not spared no matter how powerful they are, and these agencies have a responsibility to ensure that no corrupt person gets political or social refuge.

Modi said: “Every corrupt person should be held accountable by society. It is important to create such an atmosphere. We see hymns being sung for already corrupt people. People who call themselves honest are not ashamed to go and have their picture taken with such corrupt people.

Emphasizing that rooting out corruption builds people’s trust in government, the Prime Minister said that previous governments not only lost the people’s trust, but also did not trust them. Modi suggested departments check public grievances data to uncover the root causes of corruption and focus on departments and people who are delaying the handling of such complaints.

The Prime Minister said that too much reliance on foreign products had also been a major cause of corruption, while mentioning that there had been several scams in the defense sector. He added that the push by governments for self-reliance in defense manufacturing has put an end to such scams.

Putting the issue of corruption in historical perspective, Modi said that scarcity of amenities (abhaav) and disproportionate government pressure (dabav) have held back the country and fostered corruption. He said that for a very long time, the absence of equipment and opportunity was deliberately nurtured and a gap was allowed to widen, leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race. This race has fed the ecosystem of corruption. The corruption created by this shortage affects the poor and middle classes the most, he said.

The prime minister said his government had focused on saturated amenities to every family and individual in a bid to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/dont-be-defensive-while-tackling-graft-pm-narendra-modi-to-bureaucrats/articleshow/95286502.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos