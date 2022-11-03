Letter: Poor judgment shown again by MP for Ashfield





Boris Johnson had been forced to resign three months earlier. Even his own MPs did not trust him to put the interests of the country before his own. Fast forward three months and, with the country facing a cost of living crisis, Mr Johnson could be found lying on a beach. However, when his replacement Liz Truss stepped down, Mr Johnson smelled an opportunity to return. What happened next was completely predictable. He called on MPs to support him. Despite the fact that he had spent most of the previous three months on vacation, he had promised that things would be different this time. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is being criticized for backing Boris Johnson’s return to No10. He boasted that he had the support of 100 MPs, although evidence suggested he had barely half that. When he realized he didn’t have enough support, he pulled out of the leadership contest. Of course, he did not retire gracefully. Instead, he accused fellow leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt of failing to unite in the national interest. His followers looked pretty dumb. Who the hell, you wonder, could have backed Mr Johnson’s bid to return to 10 Downing Street? A man, it should not be forgotten, who just three months earlier said he could not look in the mirror and accept the lack of integrity Mr Johnson had shown as Prime Minister . Unfortunately, Mr. Anderson’s judgment is so weak that I don’t think he can be taken seriously, either as a politician or as a representative of his constituents. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request of you. In order for us to continue to provide high quality and reliable local information on this free site, I also ask that you please purchase a copy of our newspaper. With coronavirus closures having had a major impact on many of our valued local advertisers – and consequently on the amount of advertising we receive – we are counting on you more than ever to help us bring you news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chad.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/letter-poor-judgement-shown-again-by-ashfield-mp-3903177 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos