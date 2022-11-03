Imran Khan ‘assassination attempt’: Sky reporter at the scene as former Pakistani PM is shot in the leg | world news





My cameraman Duncan Sharp and I were sitting inside the container Imran Khan was on when we suddenly heard screams.

There was a lot of commotion and some members of Khan’s senior team rushed down a narrow spiral staircase, looking stunned. It was unclear what had happened, but there was pure terror in people’s eyes.

Then a tall man, whom I had seen on the container, came down with a bloody foot.

The music coming from the loudspeakers died away. We could hear the screams of a woman upstairs. Then suddenly more members of Khan’s senior team emerged.

They were telling us to get out of the container immediately. It was feared the shooter was still on board. But at this point, it was so hard to know if there were any threats outside. We heard no gunshots.

At this point, it was unclear if anyone had been stabbed or shot.

The door flew open and we were faced with a panicked crowd.

Some were shouting: “Imran Khan is dead”.

Others asked: “Is he dead, is he dead?”

Armed police started running towards us. Ambulances were screaming in the area. I saw a bloodied man carried in the ambulance, then another. I didn’t hear any gunshots, but the music was so loud it might have been hard to hear.

As we were walking to try to get to safety, I saw a doctor. He told me that he had treated two of the wounded.

One said he suffered a hip injury, but both were in stable condition.

Image: The scene of the assassination attempt

As I was leaving the hospital, a member of Khan’s senior team tried to get us into a car.

She said Imran Khan had been taken to hospital and had been shot in the left leg. We know he is being treated in Lahore.

Faisal Javed, the leader of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was also among the injured. We saw his bloodied face on video – a video shared with us by the PTI.

Image: Aftermath of Imran Khan’s ‘assassination attempt’

In it he said, “I have been informed that Imran Khan and another party member have been injured and one party member has died. I pray for all the injured, especially Imran Khan.”

Two hours before, Imran Khan sat down for a long talk with me and insisted he hoped there would be no violence on his long march which started six days ago in Lahore, a week-long trek through Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, to the capital Islamabad.

He told me that “the genie was out of the bottle” and that people wanted a radical change in the country; that they were fed up with the financial instability and corruption in Pakistan and that he was confident that he could put enough pressure on the government through this march to bring about a snap election.

Unfortunately, moments later he was directly in the eye of the storm. In the face of the very violence he hoped to avoid.

