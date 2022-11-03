Elon Musk manages Twitter using Donald Trump’s playbook





Elon Musk’s chaotic new Twitter arrives with a distinct echo of Donald Trump’s former White House.

The big picture: The world already knew that Musk’s Twitter posting style was reminiscent of the former president. It now appears that Musk’s management approach is also indebted to the former president.

Musk’s early days as CEO of Twitter feel so familiar because the world’s richest man runs his new venture from the same playbook Trump used when he tried to change direction. of the US government after his inauguration in 2017:

Rely on a restricted circle chosen for its loyalty more than for its expertise; Capture and hold the public’s attention by first deploying new proposals and ideas on Twitter before they have been widely discussed internally; Maintaining the existing organization in a state of uncertainty and fear.

Why it matters: Trump has only achieved a fraction of the goals he set out to achieve, because it’s nearly impossible to turn around a massive organization by posting tweets.

Twitter, the company, is much smaller than the federal bureaucracy. But Musk is unlikely to go any further than Trump if his leadership by tweet is not accompanied by tenacious and consistent internal planning. This could be difficult for someone who changes his mind a lot in public and is also the CEO of four other companies.

Between the lines: For Trump haters, watching Musk’s leadership approach in action can feel like a reopened wound or a recurring nightmare.

Trump fans angered by Twitter’s ban on the former president have been cheered by Musk’s promises to restore “free speech”. But Trump says he will continue to use his own network at Truth Social for his online releases, and Musk says it will be weeks before anyone’s ban is lifted.

Yes, but: there are also big differences between Trump and Musk.

Musk is truly the richest man in the world, while the extent of Trump’s wealth has always been a matter of controversy, further obscured by his secrecy. zero government experience. Musk has no term limits and no re-election timeline, nor does he face impeachment threat although he still needs to convince users, court advertisers and show positive results to its investors. Unlike Trump, Musk actually responds to other users on Twitter and seems to enjoy the site.

Be smart: Tweets move at the speed of electrons, but actual changes to products and organizations happen more slowly.

Other leaked ideas include a “pay video” feature that would allow users to charge others to view videos (potentially including pornography) and giving Twitter a cut. At the same time these ideas have been aired publicly, communications from the top to workers inside Twitter has been minimal, sources inside the company told Axios throughout the week.

Our Thought Bubble: Until Musk’s team announces concrete plans or delivers actual features, we’re well advised to watch what they do, not what they say.

In this, too, Musk’s leadership resembles the Trump presidency, which was far better at announcing broad new policies than at codifying and implementing them.

Watch: Trump has a habit of ignoring his own advisers and eliminating experts. It remains to be seen who will have Musk’s ear and how he will make decisions on Twitter.

Trump has also used the White House as an asset to leverage the benefits of his other assets (the most famous being hotels and golf courses). Musk is also known for blurring the lines between the companies he owns. He has already recruited Tesla engineers to assess the work of Twitter developers. Critics have suggested that Tesla’s business interests in China could influence Musk’s decisions about content on Twitter.

The Bottom Line: Relying on tweets to try to force change on a company or country can control the narrative and quickly bring new ideas to the public’s attention. It can also undermine the process of turning those ideas into reality.

When the tweets stop, a leader still needs managers and employees to keep things moving. To do this, they must understand and adopt a plan, and manic public improvisation only hinders them.

