Reviews | Biden and China’s Xi Jinping set to headline G-20 summit in Bali





Comment this story Comment The Group of 20 Mountain peak scheduled for Bali, Indonesia, this month will include the presidents of the United States, China, and possibly Russia and Ukraine, providing a rare opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy at one of the the toughest in modern history. The first item on my Bali agenda would be a reaffirmation that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, as five nuclear-weapon states have said. a joint statement in January. Perhaps they could sign such a declaration again, this time with the leaders of the other major world economies as witnesses. Affirming the red line against nuclear weapons is important now. The headline talk in Bali is likely to be President Bidens potential meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. US and Chinese officials have signaled they want to lower the temperature in their relationship after a period of unusually high tension. A meeting would make sense for both sides: the United States and its allies want a cooling opportunity, and China needs better relations as its economy slows to less than 3% annual growth, perhaps indefinitely. It’s a good time for a relaunch between the United States and China, says Graham Allison, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, author of Destined for war, a book on the risk of a Sino-American conflict. The two countries are inevitably rivals, Allison argues, but they share an existential interest in averting climate catastrophe and nuclear war. Follow David Ignatius the opinions of Follow To add Building a floor in the China-US relationship would require both sides to be more careful about Taiwan and the South China Sea. They should also cooperate on global economic issues, responding to food and energy shortages and any future global economic downturn. They should resume discussions on tackling global climate change. And they should emphasize their common interest in avoiding a nuclear escalation in Ukraine and ending this war. Xi will arrive in Bali with the authority of a Chinese emperor, following his dominating performance at the party congress last month. His presence could feel like a charm offensive, as he meets all the big world leaders after being absent from the world stage for most of the past two years. But Xi also has new problems: his economic downturn, his mishandling of covid-19 and other domestic issues, and the world’s growing mistrust of Chinese power. As for Biden, he seemed to want it both ways with China: to look tough and conciliatory at the same time. It didn’t work very well. He erred in accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosis (D-California) to visit Taiwan in August. His trip, however well-intentioned, was ultimately a setback for Taipei as it led to China tightening its military pressure on the island. It was a time when American domestic politics prevailed over its strategic interests. US officials should manage relations with China so that the downward spiral of recent years does not accelerate. Xi is convinced the two countries are headed for war, according to an American familiar with China’s leaders. The United States should make it clear that while competition is inevitable, conflict is not. Vladimir Putin could decide to stay away from Bali, where he is likely to be shunned by many participants. But if he does come, Bidens aides should consider whether meeting with the Russian leader would accomplish anything useful. Biden cannot negotiate a settlement in Ukraine that depends on Kyiv, but he can discuss how to prevent any direct US-Russian military conflict. This dialogue is always valuable. The Kremlin, perhaps sensing the world’s concern over its nuclear saber, has backed off in recent days. Putin said on October 27 on nuclear escalation: This makes no sense, neither political nor military. And the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated on Wednesday: nuclear war is inadmissible, there can be no winners and it must never be started. Putin could repeat this message in Bali; but then he said he wouldn’t invade Ukraine either. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is tentatively expected to attend the Bali summit, at least virtually. This would be the occasion for a Putin-Zelensky meeting, the obvious mediator being Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has just succeeded in convincing Putin to reopen the black sea for Ukrainian grain exports. But the time does not yet seem propitious to settle this war diplomatically. Let’s be honest: if Russian troops continue to pulverize Ukrainian civilians, the best achievement in Bali would be a strong statement by a majority of G-20 leaders condemning Russian aggression. This would demonstrate that Russia will remain isolated and its economic future clouded until the end of this brutal war. Summit meetings are spectacular events, usually more photo opportunities than real diplomacy. We can expect to see smiling faces in the staged group photographs. But the world has been on a knife edge in recent months, and we can hope Bali provides some cool heads and candid conversations.

