Lack of facilities and protection against government corruption must be taken into account: PM Modi





Calling for an administrative ecosystem with zero tolerance for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the abhaav (lack) of facilities and unnecessary dabaav (pressure) from the government were the two main reasons holding back the progress of the people while promoting corruption in the country.

Addressing a program on Vigilance Awareness Week, organized by the Central Vigilance Commission, Modi said: No matter how powerful the corrupt are, they should not be spared… It is the responsibility of all organizations . No corrupt person should enjoy political and social support. Any corrupt person should be put in the dock by society. It is necessary to create this environment. We have seen that many times the corrupt are glorified despite being imprisoned, after it has been proven that they are corrupt. Every corrupt person should be held accountable by society. People who call themselves honest are not ashamed to have their picture taken with such corrupt people. This situation is not good for Indian society, he said. Even today, some people plead in favor of the corrupt who have been found guilty. Nowadays, people are advocating that these corrupt people be respected. We have never heard of such a thing in this country. Referring to his clarion call from the ramparts of the Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption, Modi said that there were two important reasons which were holding back the progress of the people of the country and promoting corruption: abhaav (lack) d equipment and useless dabaav (pressure) from the government. For a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunities was deliberately nurtured and the gap was allowed to widen, leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race. This race has fueled the ecosystem of corruption. Queues at the ration store, queues for a gas hookup, for a bottle refill, queues for admission, license, permission, queues everywhere, a-t -he says. The corruption created by this scarcity affects the poor and middle classes the most. If the poor and the middle class spend their energy organizing basic amenities, then how will the country progress? he said. We have been trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for eight years. The government is trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The three ways adopted to achieve this are to advance technology, bring basic services to saturation levels and finally move towards atmanirbharta (self-reliance), he said. Overreliance on foreign products has been a major cause of corruption. We know how the defense sector has been kept dependent on foreign countries, which has been a major cause of corruption. Our governments push towards atmanirbharta in the defense sector has ended the possibility of scams in India as the country will manufacture its own defense equipment from guns to fighter jets to transport planes, has he declared. The Prime Minister, who launched the new CVC complaints management system portal, said that institutions like the CVC acting against corruption need not be defensive in any way. It is not necessary to work on a political program, but to work to simplify the life of ordinary citizens. Those with vested interests will try to obstruct proceedings and defame individuals associated with these institutions, but the janata janardan is the form of God, they know and test the truth, and when the time comes they stand with those who uphold the truth, he says.

