Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin in what aides call an assassination attempt





Former cricketer Imran Khan was shot in the shin.

LAHORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was an attempt of overt assassination by his rivals. .

Khan, ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, was six days after the start of a protest motorcade bound for Islamabad, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the rooftop of a container truck when the shots rang out.

Several members of his convoy were injured in the attack on Wazirabad, nearly 200 km (120 miles) from the capital. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a suspect had been arrested.

“It was clearly an assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he is stable. There was a lot of bleeding,” Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, told Reuters. (PTI) of Khan.

“If the shooter had not been caught by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out.”

Khan was out of danger, said doctor Faisal Sultan, who also runs the Lahore hospital where the former prime minister was being treated. He told reporters that initial scans and X-rays showed bullet fragments in Khan’s leg.

Police have yet to comment on the attack, which has been condemned by the White House.

In a video statement, Asad Umar, one of Khan’s top aides, said Khan believed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, the intelligence official, were behind the attack. Umar did not provide any evidence to support the allegation.

Sanaullah, speaking to reporters alongside Aurangzeb, dismissed the allegations and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded a high-level independent investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

The military media wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegation against Naseer.

In a previous statement, the military called the shooting “highly condemnable”. Khan, 70, had accused the army of backing the plan to oust him from power. Last week, the army held a press conference to deny these allegations.

Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, the province in which Khan’s party is in power and where the shooting took place, said he was forming a joint investigation team. Elahi said it initially appeared there were two attackers.

“I heard a burst of bullets after which I saw Imran Khan and his assistants falling on the truck,” witness Qazzafi Butt told Reuters.

“Later, a gunman fired a single shot but was caught by an activist from Khan’s party.”

In purported footage of the shooting, released by multiple channels but not verified by Reuters, a man with a handgun is grabbed from behind by one of the people at the rally. He then tries to flee.

TV channels showed an alleged shooter, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s. He said he wanted to kill Khan and that he acted alone.

[1/7]Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after being shot in the shinbone in Wazirabad, Pakistan on November 3, 2022, in this still image obtained from video. Urdu media via REUTERS

“He (Khan) was cheating people, and I couldn’t stand it,” the suspect said in the video. The Minister of Information confirmed that the images had been recorded by the police.

No one has yet been charged with the attack.

Khan, who after his impeachment was found guilty by Pakistan’s Election Commission of illegally selling state gifts, charges he denied, had drawn large crowds on his way to Islamabad in a campaign to overthrow the Sharif government.

A member of Khan’s party said there were reports that one person had been killed in the attack.

PROTESTERS ON THE STREET

Handsome and charismatic, Khan first came to international attention as a cricketer in the early 1970s.

First known as an aggressive, fast-paced bowler with a distinctive leaping action, he became one of the world’s best all-rounders and a hero in cricket-mad Pakistan, commanding a side of temperamental stars with bleak outlooks. of future. Victory in the World Cup in 1992.

His first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, who lives in Britain, expressed her relief that Khan was not in danger on Twitter.

“The news we dread… Thank goodness he’s fine,” she wrote. “And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter.”

Pakistan has a long history of political violence. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in December 2007 in a gun and bomb attack after staging a campaign rally in the town of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

Her father and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in the same city in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup.

Local media showed footage Thursday of Khan waving to the crowd after being evacuated from his vehicle after the shooting as people ran and shouted.

He was taken to hospital as protesters poured into the streets in parts of the country and PTI leaders demanded justice.

PTI colleague Faisal Javed, who was also injured and had bloodstains on his clothes, told Geo TV from the hospital: “Several of our colleagues are injured. We have heard that one of them is dead.”

Since his ousting, Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring up opposition against a government struggling to pull the economy out of the crisis Khan’s administration left it in.

He had planned to slowly drive the motor caravan north on the Grand Trunk Road to Islamabad, attracting more support along the way before entering the capital.

Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Sudipto Ganguly and Tanvi Mehta; Written by Krishna N. Das; Editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie

