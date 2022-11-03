Government Prepares Residential Infrastructure Development Plan for IKN Penduduk Residents





The government has started drawing up an infrastructure development plan for the residents of the Indonesian capital (IKN). In his statement at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, IKN Authority Chief Bambang Susantono explained that infrastructure development in the form of housing is not just for the civilian apparatus of the State (ASN) or the TNI-Polri, but also for other elements of society. “There are in fact four (inhabitants of IKN), ASN, TNI-Polri, local residents, then workers, the same outside of that, for example, there will be schools, there will be teachers, there will be will be others, then there will be for example hospitals or hospitals. Hospitals, clinics, there are also nurses, all kinds of things have to be accommodated as well,” Bambang said after attending a meeting. chaired by President Joko Widodo. In addition, Bambang said President Joko Widodo had requested that the housing development at IKN should also be aimed at the surrounding community, such as local residents and low-income people. “Well, we saw the map, all that, so that later the housing that will be developed will not only be (for) ASN, TNI-Polri, but also for people like that and low-income people who have also been asked by the president to do,” he continued. Bambang estimates that the population of IKN will reach 200,000 people in 2024. According to Bambang, this number represents the total number of IKN residents, including local residents and workers from other sectors. “The population in 2024 will be around 200,000. This includes local residents, workers, then also immigrants. Everyone, we are not separated, all IKN citizens are right,” he added. . Additionally, Bambang said the infrastructure development strategy is one of the efforts to address investor questions related to business opportunities in IKN. Later, Bambang said, his party will build infrastructure with sufficient population for investors to invest in a number of IKN points. “The important thing is that there is enough population that investors consider they have sufficient purchasing power,” Bambang said. (Ministry of State Public Relations)

